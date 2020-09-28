2020 Mahindra Thar to be Launched in India on October 2, Online Auction Underway

Mahindra globally unveiled the new Thar on the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day, August 15. The vehicle that promises to provide a legendary experience for the user on any terrain will be launched on October 2.

From September 26 onwards the first unit of the car has been put on auction. As per a report published in Rush Lane the highest online bid for the upcoming vehicle till now is Rs 79.25 lakhs. This auction will continue till September 29 and if the report is to be believed the price is likely to cross Rs 1 crore.

The all-new Thar is the second generation vehicle in the series. The company has made some cosmetic updates in comparison to its predecessor. The vehicle will now give the buyer the option to choose between petrol and diesel engines.

The 2020 Mahindra Thar houses a 2.2-litre diesel engine offering 130 hp power and 320 Nm torque and a 2.0-litre stallion turbo petrol engine making 150 hp power and 320 Nm torque. The car which promises utmost comfort also comes with a choice of 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Both the petrol and diesel variants of the 2020 Mahindra Thar are set to prove themselves in terms of both power and performance. However, it must be noted that the brand till now has not unveiled the price of the latest vehicle.

The car has got quite a decent upgrade when it comes to its interior. The new Mahindra Thar is equipped with a digital odometer, digital clock, electronic multi tripmeter among other things. Further, it also houses vinyl seat upholstery and monochrome MID display in the instrument cluster.