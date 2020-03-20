2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Facelift With BS-VI Petrol Engine Launched in India at Rs 5.89 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Dzire facelift in India with prices starting at Rs 5.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Lxi variant with prices going up to Rs 8.80 lakh (ex-showroom) for the ZXi+ variant.

Introducing the all-new Dzire, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, "With over 55% market share in its segment, Dzire is the preferred sedan of over 20 lakh customers. Building on overwhelming customer response, 2020 Dzire offers next-generation K-series engine with segment-first idle start-stop technology (ISS), upgraded premium exterior design, refreshed interiors and advanced features. As a Company, we have believed in bringing technologies that benefit the customers. The 2020 Dzire will help us to continue with our brand promise to offer products with state-of-the-art design & advanced technology to delight our customers."



The car comes with minor tweaks on the outside that comes in the form of a new bumper and grille design. On the inside, the car gets modern wood finish elements. Also new in the new car is the 7.0-inch TFT touchscreen infotainment system that comes with the brand's SmartPlay Studio.

At its heart is a new BS-VI compliant 1.2-litre petrol engine that comes with a higher compression ratio with a better fuel efficiency of 23.26 Km/L in MT and 24.12 Km/L in AGS variants. It produces 88.5hp and will be available with both manual transmissions as well as automatic transmission.