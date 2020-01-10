Take the pledge to vote

2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Petrol to Arrive With More Features

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza petrol will come with a 1.5-litre petrol unit that powers other cars like Ciaz and Ertiga in the company’s lineup.

January 10, 2020
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza BS-IV. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

Last year, Maruti Suzuki announced that it will be pulling the plug on its diesel powertrains ahead of the upcoming BS-Vi emission norms. This meant that its best bet at the compact SUV segment, Vitara Brezza would face the axe. However, soon after the announcement, talks about a petrol variant of the SUV was floated.

In line with the same, Maruti Suzuki will be introducing the Vitara Brezza petrol at the upcoming Auto Expo and details of the car have now been uncovered. At the outset, apart from a few mid-life updates, the car will come with a 1.5-litre petrol unit that powers other cars like Ciaz and Ertiga in the company’s lineup. The engine will produce 105hp at 6,000 rpm and 138Nm of torque at 4,600 rpm. In terms of transmission, the car will be offered with two gearbox options including a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed torque converter automatic transmission. In addition to this, the 1.5-litre unit will also get the company’s Smart Hybrid tech in automatic variants.

On the outside, the Brezza will come with a new front design that comes with a wider chin. It gets larger fog-lamp housing with the turn indicators that now come integrated into the headlamp unit. The refreshed version will also get faux skid plates at the front and at the back.

On the inside, the car is expected to come with the new SmartPlay Studio infotainment system. Higher variants are expected to come with leather-wrapped steering wheel and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
