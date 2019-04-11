2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 Announced Ahead of Debut at New York International Auto Show

The new Mercedes-AMG A 35 Saloon features the same 306hp engine as the original AMG A35 revealed in 2018. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)

Mercedes announced that the new 2020 AMG CLA 35 will make its world premiere at the New York International Auto Show, a model very similar to the AMG A35 sedan that was unveiled two weeks ago. Within the space of two weeks, Mercedes-Benz has announced the 2020 model year editions of two vehicles in the AMG segment: the Mercedes-AMG A35 Sedan and the Mercedes-AMG CLA 35. Only the latter -- which was announced this week -- will make it to the New York Auto Show next week, though considering that the two models have nearly identical specs, there may be no need to have both on display.The main difference between the CLA 35 and the A35 is that the CLA is a four-door coupe and the A-Class is a sedan. Each use the same 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces a maximum output of 302 hp and maximum torque of 295 lb-ft. While both are all-wheel drive and have the same transmission, the drive system of the CLA 35 is AMG 4matic+ while the A-Class 35 uses an AMG Performance 4matic drive system. This difference pushes the 0 - 60 mph acceleration time of the CLA to 4.6 seconds while the A-Class can only do it in 4.7 seconds.Both are equipped with an MBUX infotainment system which now comes with the MBUX interior assistant that can understand gestures to control multimedia. In each model, you'll also find a voice control system which can be enabled by saying the words, "Hey Mercedes."On the outside, as well, the two models are difficult to tell apart. The CLA 35 has been given a few extra lines on the hood and rear end that give it a sportier aesthetic than the A35. The world premiere of the Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 will take place in New York on April 16 with the model hitting US dealerships late this year. Availability and pricing of the A-Class 35 have not yet been announced.