2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic All-Electric SUV Revealed, To Have 320 Km Mileage

Mercedes-Benz EQC cabin. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)

The EQC has a compact electric powerpack at each axle, giving the vehicle the driving characteristics of an all-wheel drive. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)

It was at the 2016 Paris Motor Show that Mercedes-Benz first presented its new product and technology brand for electromobility. In mid-2019 the time, the EQC will become the first Mercedes-Benz vehicle to be launched under the EQ brand and has been unveiled ahead of debut. By market launch, 200 prototypes and pre-production vehicles of the EQC will have finished tests covering several million kilometres across four continents (Europe, North America, Asia and Africa).As the first Mercedes-Benz model to be launched under the new product and technology brand EQ, the EQC features an all-new drive system development with compact electric drivetrains at each axle. These give the EQC the driving characteristics of an all-wheel drive. Together, they generate an output of 300 kW and a maximum torque of 765 Nm.As standard the EQC is equipped with a water-cooled onboard charger (OBC) with a capacity of 7.4 kW, making it suitable for AC charging at home or at public charging stations. Charging at a Mercedes-Benz Wallbox is up to three times faster than at a domestic power socket. It is faster still with DC charging – which is standard for the EQC – for example via CCS (Combined Charging Systems) in Europe and the USA, CHAdeMO in Japan or GB/T in China.Depending on the SoC (status of charge), the EQC can be charged with a maximum output of up to 110 kW at an appropriate charging station. In around 40 minutes, the battery can be charged from 10 to 80 percent SoC (provisional data). It has a maximum all-electric range of 320 Km (200 mile).The EQC features the innovative multimedia system MBUX – Mercedes-Benz User Experience – which has numerous EQ-specific functions such as the display of range, charge status and energy flow. EQ optimised navigation, driving modes, charging current and departure time can also be controlled and set via MBUX.The design is not outlandish and has a clear design and colour highlights typical of the brand. The vehicle structure of the EQC has been adapted to suit the special requirements of the electrical components and battery, and is configured to achieve the usual high safety level.