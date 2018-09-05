English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic All-Electric SUV Revealed, To Have 320 Km Mileage
In around 40 minutes, the battery can be charged from 10 to 80 percent SoC (provisional data) and has a maximum all-electric range of 320 Km (200 mile).
Mercedes-Benz EQC. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)
Loading...
It was at the 2016 Paris Motor Show that Mercedes-Benz first presented its new product and technology brand for electromobility. In mid-2019 the time, the EQC will become the first Mercedes-Benz vehicle to be launched under the EQ brand and has been unveiled ahead of debut. By market launch, 200 prototypes and pre-production vehicles of the EQC will have finished tests covering several million kilometres across four continents (Europe, North America, Asia and Africa).
As the first Mercedes-Benz model to be launched under the new product and technology brand EQ, the EQC features an all-new drive system development with compact electric drivetrains at each axle. These give the EQC the driving characteristics of an all-wheel drive. Together, they generate an output of 300 kW and a maximum torque of 765 Nm.
Mercedes-Benz EQC cabin. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)
As standard the EQC is equipped with a water-cooled onboard charger (OBC) with a capacity of 7.4 kW, making it suitable for AC charging at home or at public charging stations. Charging at a Mercedes-Benz Wallbox is up to three times faster than at a domestic power socket. It is faster still with DC charging – which is standard for the EQC – for example via CCS (Combined Charging Systems) in Europe and the USA, CHAdeMO in Japan or GB/T in China.
Depending on the SoC (status of charge), the EQC can be charged with a maximum output of up to 110 kW at an appropriate charging station. In around 40 minutes, the battery can be charged from 10 to 80 percent SoC (provisional data). It has a maximum all-electric range of 320 Km (200 mile).
The EQC has a compact electric powerpack at each axle, giving the vehicle the driving characteristics of an all-wheel drive. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)
The EQC features the innovative multimedia system MBUX – Mercedes-Benz User Experience – which has numerous EQ-specific functions such as the display of range, charge status and energy flow. EQ optimised navigation, driving modes, charging current and departure time can also be controlled and set via MBUX.
The design is not outlandish and has a clear design and colour highlights typical of the brand. The vehicle structure of the EQC has been adapted to suit the special requirements of the electrical components and battery, and is configured to achieve the usual high safety level.
As the first Mercedes-Benz model to be launched under the new product and technology brand EQ, the EQC features an all-new drive system development with compact electric drivetrains at each axle. These give the EQC the driving characteristics of an all-wheel drive. Together, they generate an output of 300 kW and a maximum torque of 765 Nm.
Mercedes-Benz EQC cabin. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)
As standard the EQC is equipped with a water-cooled onboard charger (OBC) with a capacity of 7.4 kW, making it suitable for AC charging at home or at public charging stations. Charging at a Mercedes-Benz Wallbox is up to three times faster than at a domestic power socket. It is faster still with DC charging – which is standard for the EQC – for example via CCS (Combined Charging Systems) in Europe and the USA, CHAdeMO in Japan or GB/T in China.
Depending on the SoC (status of charge), the EQC can be charged with a maximum output of up to 110 kW at an appropriate charging station. In around 40 minutes, the battery can be charged from 10 to 80 percent SoC (provisional data). It has a maximum all-electric range of 320 Km (200 mile).
The EQC has a compact electric powerpack at each axle, giving the vehicle the driving characteristics of an all-wheel drive. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)
The EQC features the innovative multimedia system MBUX – Mercedes-Benz User Experience – which has numerous EQ-specific functions such as the display of range, charge status and energy flow. EQ optimised navigation, driving modes, charging current and departure time can also be controlled and set via MBUX.
The design is not outlandish and has a clear design and colour highlights typical of the brand. The vehicle structure of the EQC has been adapted to suit the special requirements of the electrical components and battery, and is configured to achieve the usual high safety level.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Monday 13 August , 2018 Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Here's What Rishi and Neetu Kapoor Think About Son Ranbir's Relationship With Alia
- What Will People Say: Adil Hussain Film Pegged as Official Entry for Oscars 2019
- ‘I’m So Sorry, Please Don’t Ban Me’: Kohli Recalls Fallout of ‘Flicking the Finger’ at SCG in 2012
- 'I Would Love to Meet You': Dharmendra Responds to Asian Games Gold Medalist Amit Panghal's Wish
- 14 Year Old Boy Addicted to Fortnite Game on PlayStation Headbutts His Mom
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...