2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS Luxury SUV Launched in India at Rs 99.90 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz has launched the all-new GLS in India at an introductory price of Rs 99.90 lakh (ex-showroom). In its third-generation, the car arrives in two variants including the 400d diesel and 450 petrol. The car was revealed in the international markets in April last year.

The new GLS is based on the company’s Modular High Architecture (MHA) platform and grows in size in its new avatar. It measures 5,207mm in length, 1,999mm in width, 1,823mm in height with a 3,135-mm wheelbase. As against the outgoing model, the new version is 77mm longer, 22mm wider along with a wheelbase that is now 60mm longer.

The diesel variant will be the linchpin of the GLS line and is powered by the company's latest 3.0-litre engine delivering 330hp and 700Nm of torque. The car can breach a tonne in an acclaimed 6.3 seconds, which is quite impressive given its 2.4-tonne weight.

The petrol variants, on the other hand, is powered by a 3.0-litre engine that outputs 367hp and 500Nm of torque with an additional 22hp and 250Nm of torque from a 48V mild-hybrid system. The car can get to a 100kmph from standstill in an acclaimed 6.2 seconds.

Both the engines are paired to a 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox with the company’s latest 4Matic four-wheel-drive system.

Also Watch:

On the inside, the car comes with a host of notable features that come in the form of a twin 12.3-inch screens for the infotainment system and instrument cluster, Mercedes’ latest MBUX multimedia system with voice command and gesture control, a panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, five-zone automatic climate control, wireless charging at the front and rear, rear-seat entertainment screens, LED headlamps, 21-inch alloys and air suspension.

Fold the second and the third row of the SUV and 2,400-litres of space can be liberated. In terms of safety, the car comes with 9 airbags, off-road ABS, blind spot assist, active brake assist, hill-descent control, a 360-degree camera and front and rear parking sensors.

