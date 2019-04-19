English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2020 Mini Clubman Unveiled at Auto Shanghai 2019
Mini unveiled the 2020 Clubman in China at Auto Shanghai 2019 revealing a lightly facelifted model finished with more tech and more cosmetic customization options.
2020 Mini Clubman. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Mini has debuted a refreshed version of the second-generation Clubman at the Shanghai Auto Show; the updated model features a redesigned front fascia, updated lights, and more colours and finishes inside and out. Mini unveiled the 2020 Clubman in China at Auto Shanghai 2019 revealing a lightly facelifted model finished with more tech and more cosmetic customization options.
In terms of the exterior design, little has changed: the grille lost some of its shine after being replaced with one featuring a hexagonal pattern that spans the entire bumper, and the trunk door has been split in half, making the 2020 Clubman the "only model in the compact segment to offer six doors."
All the lights -- the headlights, the fog lamps, the rear lights -- are now LED, the wheels are now a set of light alloy wheels, and a new sports suspension drops the vehicle down 10 millimetres.
Owners can select from an updated range of interior and exterior colours. The body can now be finished in red metallic, British Racing Green metallic, or black metallic paint and, contrastingly, the roof and exterior mirror caps can be finished in black, silver, or white. Furthermore, a new Piano Black Exterior option surrounds the headlights, taillights, and radiator grille in high-gloss black.
On the inside, three interior styles are available: Piano Black, Frozen Blue, and Fibre Alloy. Unlike the previous version, the 2020 Clubman is "always online" and connected to 4G LTE data, allowing for the vehicle's navigation software to be updated automatically.
The release date and official pricing for the 2020 Mini Clubman has not yet been announced, though because no significant changes have been made since the previous version was launched, it will also probably start around $24,900.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
