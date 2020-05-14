2020 Porsche 911 Turbo S Launched in India at Rs 3.08 Crore, Produces 650 HP Power

The COVID-19 crisis has greatly affected the Indian auto industry. Manufacturers have been forced to postpone their launches by several months as several parts of the nation continue to be in lockdown. However, amidst the same, Porsche has now opened bookings for the all-new 911 Turbo S.

The price of the car was revealed in the company’s online configurator starting at Rs 3.08 crore for the base variant. Like its siblings, the Turbo S also comes with a host of extra additives to choose from, with a fully-loaded car going as high as Rs 4 crore. Reports citing sources close to the matter have suggested that the Turbo S was scheduled to be launched in the third quarter of this year, but will now be delayed by a few months till the end of the year.

At its heart, the 992-generation Porsche 911 Turbo S is powered by a 3.8-litre flat-six engine that puts out a colossal 650hp and 800Nm of torque. The power is sent to all four wheels via an 8-speed PDK automatic transmission. The car can reach up to 100kmph in just 2.7 seconds and go on to reach a top speed of 330kmph.

As against its predecessor, the new 911 Turbo S is wider and has a wider track. It sits on 20-inch wheels with an option of 21-inchers as well. On the inside, the same treatment continues with GT-style multi-function steering wheel, a 10.9-inch Porsche Communication Management infotainment screen, the Sport Chrono Package with Porsche Track Precision app, 18-way adjustable sports seats, and a Bose sound system.

Also Watch: