2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Unveiled
The new Porsche Cayenne Coupe brings the classic model a more aerodynamic look finished with a lower, wider stance and complete with sport seats and a higher performing motor.
Porsche unveils the new Cayenne Coupe. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
The Porsche Cayenne Coupe made its world premiere in Stuttgart, Germany, with a lower height, broader width and sportier aesthetic than any other Cayenne in the segment. Porsche has unveiled the very latest Cayenne, and this one got a sporty coupe treatment. The new Porsche Cayenne Coupe brings the classic model a more aerodynamic look finished with a lower, wider stance and complete with sport seats and a higher performing motor.
The sloping roof design that comes with the coupe designation features an adaptive rear spoiler on both roof options: a glass roof as standard or a carbon roof as an option. The body's aerodynamic redesign is accentuated by updated rear doors and fenders that broaden the vehicle's shoulders by 18 millimeters. Its height has been dropped by 20 millimeters.
The aforementioned carbon roof is available on one of the three sports packages that are offered with the model. Depending on which one you select, your coupe could get a new set of lightweight 22-inch wheels (a 20-inch set comes standard), a reupholstered interior, or a sports exhaust system.
Two engine options are available at launch: a six-cylinder turbocharged engine or a V8 engine with twin-turbo charging. The top speeds are 243 km/h and 286 km/h, respectively.
Naturally, the Cayenne Coupe comes with a digital display and operating system, as well as comprehensive connectivity -- a must-have for 21st-century vehicles. The Porsche Cayenne Coupe can be ordered now starting at $75,300 and will arrive at dealerships in May.
World premiere in Stuttgart: #Porsche presents the #CayenneCoupe! All details: https://t.co/OguKO9A4SG #ShapedByPerformance pic.twitter.com/VRQaS3tPV0— Porsche Newsroom (@PorscheNewsroom) March 21, 2019
Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
