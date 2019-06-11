English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2020 Renault Duster Spied With New Design, India Launch Soon
The 2020 Renault Duster was spotted during a commercial shoot near Zojila pass in Jammu and Kashmir.
2020 Renault Duster Spied (Image Source: Facebook/Digvijay Singh)
The MY 2020 Renault Duster has been spied in India during a television commercial shoot near Zojila pass in Jammu and Kashmir. The model is slated to arrive later this year and has been subjected to a subtle change in design.
Reports suggest that Renault India has is undertaking major investment to update the current car considering it has not been much of a chartbuster in terms of sales. Moreover, this will also call for the addition of new features such as interior updates and safety-related changes.
Speaking of aesthetic changes, at the front, the next-gen Duster gets a new grille that is inspired by the Dacia Duster. This sits above a redesigned bumper as well. The headlamps have been tweaked and have been graced with new projector beams alongside LED DRLs. Apart from the new set of alloy wheels, the car’s side profile has been retained in comparison with the outgoing model.
2020 Renault Duster rear. (Image source: Facebook/Digvijay Singh)
At the back, the tailgate of the new Duster has been flatted which sits above a new rear bumper. The upcoming model also boasts matte black applique pasted at either end. The 2020 Renault Duster will be mandated to meet the new crash norms and might not need major changes. The new model is speculated to arrive with a host of safety features including dual-airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP). Mechanically, the 2020 model is expected to be powered by the same 1.5-litre diesel engine that will be BS-VI compliant.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
