1-min read

2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan Teased in Video, to be Launched Soon

The new Himalayan will meet Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission regulations that will come into force starting 1 April 2020.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 10, 2020, 5:35 PM IST
2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan Teased in Video, to be Launched Soon
Royal Enfield Himalayan Odyssey. (Photo: Royal Enfield)

Indian motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield has released a video of the updated 2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan on its Twitter account.

The new Himalayan will meet Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission regulations. In India, BSVI emissions will come into force starting 1 April 2020.

The company hasn’t divulged more details about the bike. The video is a collage of several Himalayan bikes and it forms X shape, suggesting Royal Enfield could add an “X” suffix to the upcoming bike.

The video begins with texts displaying “built for all roads and built for no road, coming soon.”

The bike is likely to be released in a few days.

Specifications of the bike, though, have not been revealed. But the bike was seen last year. Through which, it has been revealed that the BS-VI Royal Enfield Himalayan will continue with its styling cues. Hence, the front fascia will have a round headlight, tall-set from the fender and a clear windscreen. The engine displacement and layout of the bike will not see any changes.

It is also expected that the company will address issues based on customer feedback.

In terms of additional features, the upcoming BS-VI model will come up with a newer catalytic converter. The power output might witness a marginal drop.

Royal Enfield Himalayan will have BS-IV411 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled SOHC (Single Overhead Camshaft) engine. It is capable of producing 24 PS (Horsepower) of max power and 32 Nm of peak torque.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
