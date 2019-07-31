2020 Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X Spied Ahead of Launch - Watch Video
Further changes on the 2020 Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X as we could see from the video comes in the form of a single-pod instrument cluster suggesting that the model has departed from the twin setup.
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X Spyshot. (Image: YouTube/Santosh Kumar)
The 2020 Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X has been spotted with heavy camouflage again. As the company gears up for the launch, we couldn’t help but notice a host of changes in the new models highlighted by different ergonomics, an updated engine and an all-new frame.
Further changes as we could see from the video comes in the form of a single-pod instrument cluster suggesting that the model has departed from the twin setup. The test mule was also spotted with split seats instead of a one-piece set-up like before. Also visible are the adjustable levers and revised switchgear, similar to the one seen on the upcoming 2020 Royal Enfield Classic 350.
The motorcycle is now built on a double-cradle frame that houses the new BS-Vi engine. Other changes include the new single-unit exhaust system that has been used instead of the old twin-setup in the old model. The changes in the new model are expected to call for a price increase of Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 over the outgoing model.
