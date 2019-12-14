Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
News18 » Auto
1-min read

2020 Suzuki Hayabusa Launched in India at Rs 13.74 Lakh

The fresh edition, which will be the final BS-IV production model available in limited quantity, will also come with new graphics and front brake calliper.

News18.com

Updated:December 14, 2019, 12:42 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
2020 Suzuki Hayabusa Launched in India at Rs 13.74 Lakh
2020 Suzuki Hayabusa. (Image source: Suzuki)

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL) has launched the 2020 edition of Hayabusa at Rs 13.74 (ex-showroom) lakh in India. The 2020 edition of the ‘Ultimate Sportbike’ will be available in two new colour range of Metallic Thunder Gray and Candy Daring Red. The fresh edition, which will be the final BS-IV production model available in limited quantity, will also come with new graphics and front brake calliper. Over the years, Suzuki Hayabusa has evolved while staying true to its concept of being at the pinnacle of high-performance motorcycles.

Commenting on the renewed Hayabusa, Mr. Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. said, “Suzuki Hayabusa has been the most preferred choice of the bike enthusiasts around the world for more than two decades now. Suzuki Hayabusa stands for its sensational power, smooth ride and overwhelming presence across countries. It enjoys a huge fan base among the enthusiasts in India as well. Moreover, it was the first one to become ‘Made-in-India’ big-bike from Suzuki Motorcycle India. Yet again, we are excited to offer the 2020 edition of the legendary Hayabusa.”

Offering a unique ride experience, Suzuki Hayabusa is powered with 1340cc in-line four-stroke fuel injection, liquid-cooled DOHC engine to deliver 197 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 155 Nm of peak torque at 7,200 rpm.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram