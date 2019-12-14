2020 Suzuki Hayabusa Launched in India at Rs 13.74 Lakh

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL) has launched the 2020 edition of Hayabusa at Rs 13.74 (ex-showroom) lakh in India. The 2020 edition of the ‘Ultimate Sportbike’ will be available in two new colour range of Metallic Thunder Gray and Candy Daring Red. The fresh edition, which will be the final BS-IV production model available in limited quantity, will also come with new graphics and front brake calliper. Over the years, Suzuki Hayabusa has evolved while staying true to its concept of being at the pinnacle of high-performance motorcycles.

Commenting on the renewed Hayabusa, Mr. Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. said, “Suzuki Hayabusa has been the most preferred choice of the bike enthusiasts around the world for more than two decades now. Suzuki Hayabusa stands for its sensational power, smooth ride and overwhelming presence across countries. It enjoys a huge fan base among the enthusiasts in India as well. Moreover, it was the first one to become ‘Made-in-India’ big-bike from Suzuki Motorcycle India. Yet again, we are excited to offer the 2020 edition of the legendary Hayabusa.”

Offering a unique ride experience, Suzuki Hayabusa is powered with 1340cc in-line four-stroke fuel injection, liquid-cooled DOHC engine to deliver 197 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 155 Nm of peak torque at 7,200 rpm.

