2020 Suzuki Swift Hatchback Launched in Japan at Rs 10.88 Lakh, India Launch Soon

Suzuki has launched the updated Swift in Japan at JPY 15,35,600 that converts to Rs 10.88 lakh in India. The launch comes a few days after the car’s images were leaked online.

In terms of design, the Swift now gets a revised honeycomb grille along with a chrome strip that sits above a redesigned bumper. The headlamp cluster has been slightly reworked and the car now sits on a set of newly designed alloy wheels as well.

On the inside, the car remains largely similar to the outgoing version. A few notable updates come in the form of a new 4.3-inch colour MID and a 360-degree park assist. The car now sports new seat fabrics, upholstery and headliners too.

In terms of features, Suzuki has lengthened the list with additions such as rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitoring. It also gets paddle shifters with manual mode albeit only on the HYBRID SZ, HYBRID RS, and RS CVT variants.

Mechanically, the previous K12C 1.2-litre four-cylinder Dualjet petrol engine which produces 91 PS of power and 118 Nm of peak torque makes its way into the new version too. In addition to the same, the car now also gets options of mild-hybrid and fully-hybrid options.

The mild-hybrid operates with an electric motor that puts out 3.1 PS with 50Nm of torque, while the fully-hybrid electric motor produces 13.6 PS and 30 Nm of torque. Transmission options across the variants include a 5-speed manual or a CVT.

