English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2020 Toyota Highlander Makes World Premiere at the New York International Auto Show
For the 2020 model year, Toyota transitioned the Highlander onto the TNGA-K Platform, a new foundation that's shared with several other recent models in the company's portfolio.
The world premiere of Toyota's 2020 Highlander took place at the New York International Auto Show. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...
After teasing the upcoming 2020 Highlander earlier this month with a brief video clip of the model presented as an art piece, Toyota has now debuted the real deal at the New York International Auto Show. For the 2020 model year, Toyota transitioned the Highlander onto the TNGA-K Platform, a new foundation that's shared with several other recent models in the company's portfolio. This stronger basis makes the body stiffer, allows the vehicle to make tighter turns, and reduces model noise production inside and out. Generally speaking, this platform makes the ride far smoother and safer than the previous generation Highlander.
To further aid in passenger safety, the SUV can be equipped with a handful of driver-assistant tech like Toyota Safety Sense (standard in all models), a Blind Spot Monitor, and a Bird's Eye View Camera.
In terms of entertainment and media-oriented technology, all Highlander trims come standard with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Alexa In-Car compatibility, Waze, SiriusXM, and Wi-Fi connectivity. If you opt for a higher tier grade, your Highlander could come with Dynamic Navigation, a 12.3-inch screen, and a JBL Premium Audio System.
Two powertrain options are available for the Highlander: a V6 engine offering 22 MPG combined fuel economy or a hybrid engine offering 34 MPG combined fuel economy. Additionally, owners can select from five different trims that will add different types of wheels, drive systems, multimedia technologies, and interior finishes among other features.
The gas-powered 2020 Toyota Highlander will be available in December 2019, and the hybrid iteration will hit the market in February 2020. The hybrid model uses a Predictive Efficient Drive feature that "analyzes the driver's daily driving habits and upcoming road and traffic conditions to more efficiently charge and discharge the hybrid battery accordingly alongside actual driving." The more you drive, the smarter the Highlander will function.
To further aid in passenger safety, the SUV can be equipped with a handful of driver-assistant tech like Toyota Safety Sense (standard in all models), a Blind Spot Monitor, and a Bird's Eye View Camera.
In terms of entertainment and media-oriented technology, all Highlander trims come standard with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Alexa In-Car compatibility, Waze, SiriusXM, and Wi-Fi connectivity. If you opt for a higher tier grade, your Highlander could come with Dynamic Navigation, a 12.3-inch screen, and a JBL Premium Audio System.
Two powertrain options are available for the Highlander: a V6 engine offering 22 MPG combined fuel economy or a hybrid engine offering 34 MPG combined fuel economy. Additionally, owners can select from five different trims that will add different types of wheels, drive systems, multimedia technologies, and interior finishes among other features.
The gas-powered 2020 Toyota Highlander will be available in December 2019, and the hybrid iteration will hit the market in February 2020. The hybrid model uses a Predictive Efficient Drive feature that "analyzes the driver's daily driving habits and upcoming road and traffic conditions to more efficiently charge and discharge the hybrid battery accordingly alongside actual driving." The more you drive, the smarter the Highlander will function.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh Learns Tricks of the Trade from Kapil Dev at '83 Sets, See Video
- Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif Are Painfully Philosophical in New Bharat Poster
- Avita Liber NS13A Review: The Best Slim Mainstream Laptop You Have Probably Never Heard of
- Anand Ahuja Bends the Knee to Tie Sonam Kapoor's Shoelaces, Internet Declares Her Pregnant
- Amazon and Google Rediscovering Their Friendship is Great For YouTube And Amazon Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results