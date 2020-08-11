2020 Triumph Street Triple R Launched in India at Rs 8.84 Lakh

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the 2020 Street Triple R in India at Rs 8.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2020 Triumph Street Triple ‘R’ is a more accessible and affordable streetfighter that comes with a high performance 765 cc BS-VI engine. It features all-new bodywork, including fly screen, air intake, side panels, and rear unit for a sportier and more distinctive look.

The motorcycle is updated for 2020 with more angular and sportier design, giving the motorcycle cleaner, more contemporary lines, and a distinctive new look. The fly screen and air intake are now much more pronounced, echoing the shape of the new twin LED headlights, which have a striking new style with prominent position lights, giving a much more distinctive front end and increased visibility.

The compact and contemporary new silencer, and the new shape mirrors with increased adjustability, have also been restyled to enhance the aggressive new look of the Street Triple R. And, there are two new paint and graphics schemes available, Sapphire Black or Matt Silver Ice. Both schemes feature Diablo Red and Aluminium Silver decals, hand-painted red wheel pinstripes, and the signature Street Triple R red rear sub-frame.

Triumph claims that the 2020 Street Triple R’s 765cc engine is even more responsive with a 7 percent reduction in rotational inertia. This brings exceptional low down and mid-range usable torque for a completely addictive ride. The Street Triple R also delivers peak power of 118PS at 12,000rpm and exhilarating peak torque of 79Nm at 9350rpm.

Just like the top-spec RS model, the Street Triple R has a gearbox with short first and second gear ratios along with a slip and assist clutch.

Braking duties of the motorcycle is handled by Brembo M4.32 four-piston radial monobloc front callipers, with an optimized brake pad compound. On the rear, the Street Triple R features a Brembo single piston sliding calliper.

The suspension setup consists of Showa 41mm upside down separate function big piston forks and a Showa piggyback reservoir monoshock RSU. Both are fully adjustable for preload, compression damping, and rebound damping.

The 2020 Street Triple R runs on Pirelli’s road-focused all-weather Diablo Rosso III tyres. And for maximum high-speed stability, the gullwing rear swingarm delivers torsional stiffness and lateral flexibility, with an optimized pivot position providing natural resistance to compressing the RSU under hard acceleration. This enables tight corner exits and precise chassis behavior.

In terms of technology, the Street Triple R now has the new Triumph Shift Assist up and down quick shifter fitted as standard, reflecting customer feedback, and adding genuine road and track capability.

There are also three riding modes for maximum control in all conditions – Road, Rain, and Sport. These adjust throttle response and traction control settings and are easily selectable while riding via the Street Triple R’s LCD instruments. Rain mode restricts peak power to 100PS. Completing the technology specification, the Street Triple R features ride-by-wire, ABS, and traction control.

Triumph Motorcycles is also offering a range of over 60 genuine accessories, including contemporary new scrolling LED indicators, a new flyscreen visor, and new machined mirrors and reservoirs. Plus there’s a new range of water-resistant luggage with quick-release mounting, including a tank bag and tail pack. There’s also an Arrow silencer and adjustable brake and clutch levers, making the Street Triple R ready for even the most focused road riding.

For added comfort, there are internally wired multi-setting heated grips, while for additional style and detailing, there’s a tail tidy, new colour-coordinated belly pan and seat cowl, and a clear rear light assembly.