2020 Triumph Street Triple RS Launched at Rs 11.13 Lakh in India

2020 Triumph Street Triple RS. (Image source: Triumph)

The most important change in the new 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS is the updated engine that outputs more torque and is BS-VI compliant.

Triumph has launched the 2020 Street Triple RS in India at Rs 11.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle was supposed to be launched in the last week of March, which was postponed in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

The price tag on the new model-year is the same as the outgoing version which is quite impressive, considering the number of updates that the model has received. Triumph has confirmed that bookings for the bike have begun but test rides and deliveries will only begin after the lockdown is lifted.

The Street Triple and Tiger 800 are the only two bikes that are assembled locally in India, while the other models come as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), from the company’s plant in Thailand. Triumph has also confirmed that the new model will be assembled as its plant in Manesar as well.

The biggest change in the new Street Triple RS comes in the form of a new 765-cc, liquid-cooled engine that produces 123hp and 79Nm of torque (up by 2Nm from the previous model's 77Nm). Triumph claims that the motorcycle also develops a stronger mid-range torque along with BS-VI compliance. The quick-shifter in the new version is now bi-directional as against the upshift-only set up in the outgoing version.

Along with a few styling tweaks that make the motorcycle looks even sportier and more aggressive, the new Street Triple RS now comes with a colour TFT touchscreen with Bluetooth and GoPro connectivity. However, the latter is only available through an accessory module.

The model comes with Brembo M50 Monobloc callipers, a fully adjustable Showa fork and an Öhlins STX40 rear monoshock. It sits on Pirelli’s latest-generation Supercorsa SP V3 tyres; and while the electronic rider aids are decent, it's still missing an IMU.

