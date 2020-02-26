2020 Triumph Tiger 900 ADV To Be Launched in April in India

Triumph India has confirmed that it will launch the new 2020 Tiger 900 in India by April this year. The Tiger is Triumph’s best-selling models in India and the company will introduce both the Rally and GT in India at its launch.

We got our hands on the motorcycle and were most opportune to ride it across the scenic landscapes of Morocco, more of which will be coming soon. In terms of looks, the new Tiger comes as a rather slimmer and tighter model. There is a new slimmer LED headlamp upfront that accentuates the narrower face and a shorter beak.



The chassis has been reworked and is lighter and modular. Which means earlier complaints about the footpegs causing damage to the frame is now history. Needless to say, the new Tiger comes with a host of electronic aids. There is a new TFT screen that has a wide range of customization options. The bikes get up to 6 riding modes with options to customise the ABS, traction control, suspension and so on. The riding modes are Road, Rain, Sport, Off-Road, Off-Road Pro and Rider.

In its road to Euro 5 compliance, the heart of the Tiger has grown in size too. The slight bump of displacement from 799cc to 888cc comes with a new T-plane triple crankshaft which reduces the weight of the engine by 2.5kg. As a result of which, the bike now churns out 10 per cent more torque at 87Nm. Triumph will be offering over 65 accessories for the new Tiger which is expected to make its way into our shores too.