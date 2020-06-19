2020 Triumph Tiger 900 Adventure Motorcycle Launched in India at Rs 13.70 Lakh

Triumph has finally launched the 2020 Tiger 900 in India. The motorcycle arrives in India in three variants with the GT kicking things off at Rs 13.70 lakh (ex-showroom). The off-road focussed Rally variant is priced at Rs 14.35 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Rally Pro can be bought for 15.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

In terms of looks, the new Tiger comes as a rather slimmer and tighter model. There is a new slimmer LED headlamp upfront that accentuates the narrower face and a shorter beak.

The new Tiger 900 is lighter overall by up to 5kg. This can be credited to a combination of new lightweight modular frame and lighter engine that delivers a steep change in agility and capability, ensuring impressive handling in all riding scenarios. The motorcycle's centre of gravity has been revised, moving 40mm forwards and 20mm down when compared with the predecessor 800.

The chassis has been reworked and is lighter and modular. Which means earlier complaints about the footpegs causing damage to the frame is now history. Needless to say, the new Tiger comes with a host of electronic aids. The motorcycle now comes with a new 7-inch colour TFT display that supports My Triumph connectivity system and app that enable phone call and music operation, turn-by-turn navigation, and GoPro control – all accessed via the switch cubes and displayed on the screen.

The bike gets up to 6 riding modes in the Rally Pro variant including Road, Rain, Sport, Off-Road, Off-Road Pro and Rider. The Rally and the GT, on the other hand, gets four of them including Rain, Road, Sport and Off-Road.

Riding modes adjust throttle response, ABS and traction control settings for the rider. The new anti-stall feature on the Off-Road and Off-Road Pro modes automatically increases the idle revs to prevent stalling. The Off-Road Pro riding mode, exclusive to the Rally Pro model, is Triumph’s most extreme off-road set-up for advanced off-road adventure, with ABS and traction control turned off, and an off-road throttle map.

The Tiger 900 comes with a BS-VI emission norm compliant engine which is an 888cc unit that comes with a new T-plane triple crankshaft which reduces the weight of the engine by 2.5kg. As a result of which, the bike now churns out 10 per cent more torque at 87Nm, while the power is rated at 95.2 PS.