2020 TVS Apache RR 310 Review: Case Study For Versatility on Track and City

What comes to your mind when I talk about TVS' track prodigy? If your answer is the Apache RR 310, then that is exactly what we recently got in our review fleet. Earlier this year, we rode the motorcycle at the Madras Motor Racing Track in Chennai and came mighty impressed with all the updates that TVS gave the bike in its BS-VI avatar. However, life is not all about pinned throttles and scraping knee pads, right? So we are going to put the bike for a real-world test in the concrete jungle to see how it fares.

Design

Starting with the design, there are not a lot of changes. The Apache RR 310 now comes with a new dual-tone matt grey paint scheme that looks rather impressive. Another useful change comes at the front, as the windscreen can now be removed for cleaning. While looks are subjective, TVS’s decision to retain the ethos of the design was wise, because, well, the design works splendidly.

The quality of materials used on the motorcycle along with the way that they have been put together gives the Apache RR 310 a much premium appeal. However, we did feel the buttons a bit tacky to use.

2020 TVS Apache RR 310. (Image: Anirudh Sunilkumar/News18.com)

Ride and Handling

A committed riding posture that one might expect from a sports bike might not fit everyone’s bill, but the RR 310 steers clear off of it. The ergonomics are extremely commendable with a slightly raised clip-on handlebars, and rear set footpeg. The seat provides plenty of room for the rider to move back and tuck down during spirited riding. However, we did feel that the set up could have done with a bit more cushioning.

The underpinnings, the suspension and braking apparatus have been untouched in the BS-VI version of the motorcycle, which means the motorcycle still features a pair of chunky USD forks at the front and a mono-shock at the rear, both of which are set up on a slightly stiffer side.

2020 TVS Apache RR 310 Switchgear. (Image: Anirudh Sunilkumar/News18.com)

Continuing to talk about the handling of the motorcycle, TVS has blessed the Apache RR 310 with a set of Michelin Road 5 tyres that work like a charm in the city as well as on highways. Also, one of the major improvements in the new version is the minimal vibrations, which among the very few things that bothered me in the BS-IV version.

Performance

As a segment-first, the TVS Apache RR 310 now gets four riding modes to choose from which is Track, Sport, Urban and Rain. While the Track and the Sport mode gives you the full output on tap, the Rain and Urban modes put a leash on the engine altering the throttle input, power output and ABS intervention.

The 2020 TVS Apache RR 310 gets Michelin Road 5 tyres as standard. (Image: Anirudh Sunilkumar/News18.com)

In terms of performance, the RR 310 ships with the same 312-cc, single-cylinder engine that is now compliant to the new emission norms. On the brighter side, we are thankful that the shift did not cost the motorcycle any drop in the power figures, which is still rated at 34 bhp and 27.3 Nm of torque. With fewer vibrations in the new version, the RR 310 was an easy motorcycle to ride in the city. Needless to say, the riding modes have given the motorcycle a dual-character of being an impressive track bike while being a hoot in the city.

While the engine comes with notable improvements, the RR 310 gets the same 6-speed transmission as before that is not the smoothest to operate. The bike fell into false gears quite often which became hard to overlook in city traffic.

2020 TVS Apache RR 310 Riding modes. (Image: Anirudh Sunilkumar/News18.com)

Tech Trickery

Now coming onto the tech trickeries in the motorcycle, the Apache RR 310 now gets a new instrument cluster that can be paired to your smartphone for navigation, calls and other functionalities. However, there were a few downsides to the new unit as the system lagged a little bit and the GPS gives the directions a bit late. Mostly, after you have missed that crucial turn. The new instrument cluster also lets you customise the brightness which came in handy during my time on the motorcycle.

Conclusion

Now the Apache Rr 310 was not a bad bike, to begin with, and TVS has mindfully paid attention in overcoming all the shortcomings that its predecessor had. Hence, if you are looking for a bike which you can to work on the weekdays and then take to the track on the weekend, the Apache RR 310 will give you the best of both worlds.