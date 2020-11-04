2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V with Riding Modes and Adjustable Suspension Launched in India at Rs 1.31 Lakh

TVS Motor Company has launched the updated TVS Apache RTR 200 4V in India at a price of Rs 1.31 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The company has introduced key new features to the motorcycle in order to add the sporty appeal that the Apache series is known for.

While the new Apache RTR 200 4V looks similar to the outgoing model, it does get hardware improvements. Prime amongst which is the inclusion of a preload-adjustable front suspension by Showa along with three-stage reach-adjustable brake lever and clutch lever. The rear suspension is a Showa unit as well which too will have preload adjustability. The new Apache is also lighter by 1 Kg and has been given a retuned brake setup for better braking performance.

In addition to this, the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V gets three riding modes for the rider – Sport, Urban and Rain, all of which can be switched on-the-fly through a dedicated button on the right switch cluster on the handlebar.

As per the company:

- The Urban Mode accounts for the engine power delivery tuned to deliver optimum power and control meant for city riding, with the ABS optimised for a quick response.

- The Rain Mode primes the ABS to deliver the maximum response with a strong lever pulsation feel. It triggers the ABS to come in early, for better response in wet road condition, keeping the rider in control of the vehicle.

- The Sport Mode allows for maximum power and acceleration to take on the track or the highway. The ABS is mapped for the least intervention and highest permissible slip percentage for faster lap times.

The new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycle with dual-channel ABS will be available in three colour options – Gloss Black, Pearl White and the newly launched Matte Blue.