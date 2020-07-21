2020 Vespa VXL, SXL Facelift and Aprila Storm Launched in India, Prices Starting From Rs 91,321

Piaggio has launched the Aprilia Storm and the Vespa VXL and SXL facelift in India. The Aprilia Storm comes in at Rs 91,321 (ex-showroom). The Vespa VXL 125, on the other hand, starts at Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom), while the SXL 125 starts at Rs 1.14 lakh (ex-showroom).

Piaggio unveiled the two products at this year’s Auto Expo and has opened bookings for the same for Rs 1,000. Customers booking the scooters online will also receive benefits worth up to Rs 2,000.

A few of the notable highlights in the new Vespa VXL and SXL comes in the form of an advanced Monocoque full steel body, a high definition three-coat body colours, anti-lock braking system (ABS) or combined braking system, with twin-pot calliper disk brake. The range now boasts of LED headlights, center integrated DRLs, USB charging port and boot light. Mechanical tweaks in the scooter comes in the form of a new fuel-injection system.

The Aprila Storm, on the other hand, comes with a twin pot calliper front disc brake, digital cluster, 12-inch alloy wheels and bold styling elements.

"We are delighted to launch two new offerings from our iconic brands Vespa and Aprilia," said Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD at Piaggio India. "As premium differentiated Italian brands, it is our commitment to continuously redefine and enhance our discerning consumer’s experience. Brand Vespa has added technology led features to create a premium experience and brand Aprilia Storm is building on our technology platform to complement the exciting riding performance and set to create new benchmarks."