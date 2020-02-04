2020 Yamaha FZ-25 BS-VI Unveiled in India, Launch in April This Year

India Yamaha Motor Pvt Ltd. has introduced the BS-VI compliant FZ 25 along with unveiling the all-new FZS 25. The BS-VI model of FZ 25 will have a 249-cc Air Cooled, SOHC, 4 Stroke, Single-cylinder Engine on a lightweight frame (153 kgs) and dual-channel ABS. With a maximum horsepower of 20.8 PS at 8000 r/min and a maximum torque of 20.1 N・m at 6000 r/min, the new FZ 25 gets new features like Multi-Function Negative LCD Instrument Cluster, LED Day Time Running Lamp, Class D Bi Functional LED Headlight, Under cowling and Side Stand with Engine Cut-off Switch in attractive colour schemes. The BS-VI FZ 25 will be available in India from April 2020. The details of the all-new FZS 25 will be announced later this year. The motorcycle also gets three new colours including Dark Cyan, Dark Matte Blue and Metallic White.

Speaking on the occasion, Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India group of companies said, “Yamaha is determined to provide exciting two-wheeler experiences to the Indian customers, the one that has earned it a name to reckon with in the whole world. The Unique Style of Yamaha is well-crafted in all the current line up from the company. While the new FZ 25 will command street adventure with a new heart revving experience, the company’s objective to set the global racing excitement into Indian roads will close into a proportionate wholeness. In future, the company will look forward to bring more excitement on board as a part of its brand commitment in India.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.