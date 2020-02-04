Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

2020 Yamaha MT-15 BS-VI Launched in India at Rs 1.38 Lakh

In accordance with the new safety norms, the BS-VI Yamaha MT-15 will side-stand engine cut-off sensor what turns off the engine when the kick-stand has been lowered.

News18.com

Updated:February 4, 2020, 6:30 PM IST
New Yamaha MT-15 BS-VI. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Yamaha has launched the MT-15 in its BS-VI avatar at Rs 1.38 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle comes with an updated engine that now complies to the upcoming emission norms. This means that powering the bike is the same 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces a lower output of 8.6PS at 10,000rpm and 14.1Nm at 8,500rpm. In addition to this, the motorcycle comes with new paint scheme options that include alloy wheels painted in orange and the base colour on the body is in between silver and white with a matte finish.

In accordance with the new safety norms, the motorcycle will side-stand engine cut-off sensor what turns off the engine when the kick-stand has been lowered. In its new avatar, the bike still does not get dual-channel ABS and continues to have conventional forks at the front and monoshock at the rear. The new prices reflect a hike of around R 2,000. In the domestic market, the motorcycle goes up against the likes of Yamaha FZ-25, KTM Duke 125, Yamaha FZ-S V3 and Bajaj Pulsar 200 NS.

The motorcycle was launched with other offerings by the company including the Ray ZR 125 FI, FZ-25 and Street Rally 125 FI.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
