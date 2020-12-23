2021 Audi A4 Bookings Commence across India for Rs 2 Lakh ahead of Launch

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, has commenced bookings for its fifth-generation Audi A4 in India. Powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder TFSI petrol engine, the new Audi A4 promises better drivability and is loaded with updated features. The company has started accepting bookings for the A4 for an amount of Rs 2 lakh. As per Audi, the company is also offering a 4-year Comprehensive Service Package on pre-bookings.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “We are extremely happy to open bookings for the new Audi A4 – this will be our first product launch for 2021. The Audi A4 has been one of our bestselling models in the Audi A range and the latest edition will bring numerous innovations to the segment. The new A4 has undergone styling and feature changes and is a perfect blend of sportiness and sophistication. The high-performance sedan will attract progressive and well-established individuals who love to drive or be driven.”

Dhillon further added, “The new Audi A4 will mark the beginning of a power-packed year for us and we are confident of attracting buyers in that segment. 2021 will witness several product launches, and we are extremely happy to kick-start the year with a model that has shaped the brand in India.”

Customers can book the Audi A4 online on the company’s website or can register their interest at an Audi India dealership.