2021 Audi A4 Launched in India at Rs 42.32 Lakh, Gets Premium Plus and Technology Trim Options

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer has launched the 2021 Audi A4 sedan in India. Prices for the new Audi A4 start from Rs 42,34,000 (ex-showroom in India) and will be available in two trim options - Premium Plus and Technology. Price of the Technology trim is Rs 46.67 Lakh (ex-showroom). The new Audi A4, in its fifth generation, boasts a new design and a more powerful 2.0-litre petrol engine that generates 190 hp of power and 320 Nm of torque.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “We are extremely happy to start the year with the launch of the latest version of one of our bestsellers, the new Audi A4. In its fifth generation, the new Audi A4 is a perfect blend of class, elegance and sporty appeal. The car is equipped with the latest technology and sets a benchmark with the features on offer. The mid-size luxury sedan segment is competitive and we are confident that the new Audi A4 will be a game-changer in the arena.”

The new Audi A4 can sprint to 100kph in just 7.3 seconds and has a spacious 460-litre boot. LED headlights with signature daytime running lights comes as standard on the new Audi A4. Customers can choose from five exterior colors, including a new Terra Grey. The A4 also gets new Audi Exclusive Piano Black inserts and Leather Leatherette upholstery.

Mr. Dhillon added, “2021 will see a host of new launches and we are very excited with what lies ahead. With a well established petrol strategy in place, we are now geared to kick-off our EV strategy in India. The launch of Audi e-tron is on the cards and you will hear from us very very shortly on its arrival.”

Feature wise, the new A4 now gets a large 25.65 cm MMI Central Touchscreen MMI Infotainment system featuring Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus and Natural-language Voice Control. It also gets new comfort key allowing keyless entry and gesture-based boot lid opening.

The contour/ambient lighting package adds highlights to the interior in the dark with 30 color options to choose from. Audi Phone box with wireless charging for your smartphone, Park Assist with parking Aid Plus, Power front seats with memory feature for driver’s seat and 3 Zone climate control ensures comfort for all onboard.are few other features.

As for the powetrain option, the only available petrol motors gets a 12V Mild Hybrid System that comes with a Belt alternator starter which shuts off the engine while coasting up to 10 sec between 55 & 160 kmph.