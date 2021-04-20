Germany headquartered manufacturer of premium cars, Audi has officially revealed the 2021 model of Audi A7L which surprisingly comes as a sedan model with aggressive looks. China's first Audi car manufactured via a joint venture between Audi and SAIC Motor Corporation will be showcased at Auto Shanghai 2021. The model comes as an amalgamation of the conventional A7 model and Audi-FAW A6L sedan. The yet to be showcased car also features a trunk lid. Prospective car buyers in China demand larger legroom for rear passengers and banking on this requirement of the local market, the joint venture in the car has offered a lengthier wheelbase as compared to its global version.

Talking about engine specs, the car draws power from a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 engine with a hybrid mechanism. The motor generates a maximum power of 335 HP and a peak torque of 500 Newton-meters (369 pound-feet). It also features a Quattro all-wheel-drive system paired to a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

The distance between the axles in the car has been elongated by 3.85 inches (98 millimetres) while the entire body from hood to tail light now measures 119.8 inches making it slightly shorter than the A8 version. The design of the vehicle can't be comprehended much as the model is typically an elongated sedan version of the Sportback model. The interiors of the vehicle remain unchanged apart from extra legroom for rear passengers.

Audi has also modified its popular A3 and A4 models into stretched sedan variants in China according to motor1.

Other salient features of the car include an air suspension which comes in the base variant model itself, four-wheel steering for smooth manoeuvring and stable driving at high speeds. The powerful vehicle's production will be limited to 1000 units initially and we can't wait to see the vehicle on the road.

