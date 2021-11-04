2021 Audi A8 L Facelift Unveiled in India With New Design Elements, Tech Features

Audi has unveiled the fourth D5 generation of the A8 L. While the changes are incremental, Audi has also launched the new China-specific A8 L Horch. The update comes in the form of lightly refreshed looks, new lighting and added features on the tech front in the inside.

In terms of looks, the 2021 A8 L now comes with a wider singleframe frille in octagonal shape. This is alongside the new chrome dealing added within the element. The headlamps have been revised and now offer the Digital Matrix LED tech. At the back, the car also gets OLED customisable lighting which lets the driver choose different signatures to avoid rear collisions.

With the new A8 L one can also opt for the chrome styling pacakge that was originally only avilable with the S Line. New colour options on the revised Audi A8 L are metallic district green, firmament blue, Manhattan grey, and ultra blue. Also new are five matte finish paints: Daytona Gray, Floret Silver, District Green, Terra Gray, and Glacier White.

Also Watch:

On the inside, the car gets MIB3 system with its twin 10.1 and 8.3-inch screens. The upholstery is now leather as standard. The MIB3 infotainment now features inbuilt navigation as well as the Audi Connect suite of connected car functions. Newly added are two 10.1-inch screens for rear-seat passengers. Other than this, the usual crop of features remain like the Bang and Olufsen audio as well as the relaxation seat package which comes with a back massage with 18 pneumatic cushions, electrically adjustable comfort headrests and 4-zone climate control. Options like a continuous centre console, fold-out tables and a cooler can be further added.

The A8 L 55 TFSI quattro uses a 3.0-litre twin-turbo making 340PS and 500 Nm. The 4.0-litre model in the A8 L 60 TFSI quattro makes 460PS and 660 Nm, getting the sedan from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.4s. The Audi S8 uses the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 to put out 571PS and 800 Nm, allowing for a 0 to 100 kmph sprint in 3.8s.

