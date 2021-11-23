2021 Audi Q5 Facelift SUV Launched in India, Priced From Rs 58.93 Lakh

Audi has finally launched the Q5 facelift in India and has priced it from Rs 58.93 lakh (ex-showroom). This petrol-only SUV comes fitted with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged engine which produces 249 hp and 370 Nm of torque, and comes mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with Audi’s famed Quattro all-wheel drive. Notably, the aforementioned price is for the Premium Plus variant, and there is a higher variant called ‘Technology’ which retails at Rs 63.77 lakh (ex-showroom).

The facelifted model comes with a number of changes, chief among which is the revised styling - both inside and out. Exterior-wise, both bumpers, grille, headlamps and tail lamps have been redesigned along for a much fresher look than before. Additionally, the Audi Q5 facelift is equipped with 19-inch alloy wheels.

On the inside, the touchscreen is now larger by 1.8 inches, and the updated Q5 boasts of Audi’s latest MIB 3 infotainment system. Other goodies include connected car tech along with compatibility for Amazon’s Alexa platform. It also comes with a host of other features like Virtual Cockpit Plus, Park Assist and a whole lot more.

On the safety front, the facelifted Q5 comes fitted with eight airbags, traction control and ABS with EBD. Furthermore, Audi’s latest in India competes with the likes of the Volvo XC60, Mercedes-Benz GLC, BMW X3 and Land Rover Discovery Sport.

