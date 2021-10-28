2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250 Launched in India with Prices Starting at Rs 1.38 Lakh

The Indian automaker Bajaj has finally taken the wraps off of the new Bajaj Pulsar series and has launched not one but two new Bajaj Pulsar motorcycles – the new Bajaj Pulsar N250 and the new Bajaj Pulsar F250, in India. The Bajaj Pulsar N250 is a street-naked design of the new Pulsar and has been launched at Rs 1.38 lakh whereas the Bajaj Pulsar F250, which gets a semi-faired look, has been priced at Rs 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Bajaj Pulsar 250 motorcycles come in two colour options – Techno Grey and Racing Red. Interestingly, the new Bajaj Pulsar 250 motorcycle has been launched exactly after 20 years as the first Bajaj Pulsar was launched on October 28 as well, but all the way back in 2001.

This marks the first time that the Bajaj Pulsar series has entered the quarter-litre segment in India. The new Bajaj Pulsar N250 and the Bajaj Pulsar F250 are powered by the same engine which is 249cc single-cylinder oil-cooled units that make 24.5 PS of power and 21.5 Nm of torque and come mated to a 5-speed transmission. Both the motorcycles come with a 14-litre fuel tank and have the exact same wheelbase (1351 mm), seat height (795 mm) and ground clearance (165 mm). However, there is a difference in weight as the Bajaj Pulsar N250 weighs 162 Kg (kerb) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar F250 weighs 164 Kg (kerb).

Both the new motorcycles, the Bajaj Pulsar N250 and the Bajaj Pulsar F250, get a 300mm single disc brake at the front and a 230mm disc brake at the rear and come with a single-channel ABS. The motorcycles get a 130/70 section rear tyre and a 100/80 section front tyre on 17-inch wheels front and back and lastly, the bikes get telescopic front suspension and a new monoshock suspension at the back.

In terms of features, the new Bajaj Pulsar N250 and the Bajaj Pulsar F250 come with LED projector headlamps and a semi-digital instrument cluster that has information such as the gear indicator, clock, fuel efficiency and range indicator as well. The tachometer, though, is still an analogue unit.

Wrapping up the list of updates, other than the updated design, of course, is the addition of a slipper clutch and a USB mobile charging port near the tank flap.

