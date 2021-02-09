2021 Benelli Imperiale 400 Launched in India at Rs 1.89 Lakh, Price Cut by Rs 10,000

Benelli has launched the 2021 Benelli Imperiale 400 at a price of Rs. 1.89 Lakhs (Ex-showroom) in India.

Benelli claims that the low price tag on 2021 Benelli Imperiale 400 is an increase in localised content and strengthening of the Rupee against the Dollar.

The 2021 BS6 Benelli Imperiale 400 is powered by a fuel-injected, 374cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that’s mated to a 5-speed gearbox, the Imperiale delivers 21PS at 6000rpm and 29Nm at 3500rpm.

The Imperiale 400 BS6 remains mechanically unchanged. It continues to use the same telescopic forks and dual shock absorber suspension setup. Wheels remain the same 19-inch front/ 18-inch rear with tube-type tyres while braking setup includes a 300mm front disc and 240mm rear disc brake with dual-channel ABS. Despite the updated engine and addition of a catalytic converter, kerb weight remains the same 205kg.

The Benelli Imperiale 400 BS6’s primary rivals are other retro bikes like the Jawa BS6 and Royal Enfield Classic 350 BS6. Price-wise, it competes with other motorcycles such as the KTM 250 Duke, Royal Enfield Himalayan, KTM RC200, Bajaj Dominar 400, new Honda H'ness CB350, and the upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor 350.

The Imperiale 400 now comes with 2-year Unlimited KMS manufacturer warranty and customers have the option to purchase the extended 2-Year warranty separately. Benelli India is also offering an added benefit of 24x7 RSA service* as a part of its after-sales service.