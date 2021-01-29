2021 Benelli TRK 502 Launched in India at an Introductory Price of Rs 4.80 Lakh, is now BS-VI Compliant

Benelli India has launched the BS-VI emission-norm compliant version of their TRK 502 adventure motorcycle in India at an introductory price of Rs 4.80 lakh. This price is for the Metallic Dark Grey colour option. The Pure White and Red colour options, on the other hand, are priced at R 4.90 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, pan-India). Additionally, Benelli is offering complimentary 3-year unlimited km warranty as standard.

Bookings for the Benelli TRK 502 can be done for an amount of Rs 10,000 by visiting a Benelli India dealership.

Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India, said, “With the transition to BS-VI norms, we are confident in further strengthening our footprint in the premium touring segment. We are working towards expanding our dealership reach and will continue to add more models in the BS-VI format over the course of the year 2021, ensuring that there is something for every biking enthusiast in the Benelli portfolio.”

As per a statement released by the company, they have worked on making the engine more refined than before as they switch to the now mandatory BS-VI emission norm. The 500cc liquid-cooled twin-cylinder engine makes 47.5 PS of power and 46 Nm of torque, through a six-speed gearbox.

The Benelli TRK 502 comes with a steel trellis frame, a 20-litre fuel tank, switchable ABS and gets a redesigned instrument cluster with backlit switch cluster.

The rearview mirrors have been redesigned as well for better visibility, claims Benelli. Other changes include a new knuckle guard that is said to be stronger than before and the handlebar is now finished in black and gets markings to help the rider adjust the pitch level.

Lastly, the bike has a new cast aluminium rear box bracket and newly designed double-threaded seats.