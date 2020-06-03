2021 BMW 4-Series Gran Coupe Revealed With a Massive Grille and Mild-Hybrid Engine

BMW has dropped the wraps on the next-gen 4-Series Gran Coupe. The car is based on the Concept 4 where elements such as the gigantic grille has made it into production. The car is based on the company’s CLAR platform that is shared with the latest 3-Series. The car will go on sale in Europe later this year which is most likely to be followed by its debut in our markets sometime next year.

In terms of design, we must laud BMW’s efforts in bringing the car as close as possible to the Concept 4. Viewed from the side, the sharp creases accentuates the bonnet, while the roofline seamlessly blends into the boot.

The boot, in the same note, has been tweaked as well. It gets sharp L-shaped LED taillights. The new model also comes with adaptive LED headlights, while the drag coefficient has reduced further at 0.25 cd.

On the inside, the car closely resembles the 2021 4-Series. The dashboard has been borrowed from the 3-Series with subtle tweaks like the SensaTec (leatherette) upholstered seats in either Canberra Beige or Black colour options.

Dominating the dash is now an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with iDRive7 interface. Also available are driver-focused cockpit design, new display grouping with up to 10.25-inch Control Display and optional, fully digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster.

Engine options on the 2021 BMW 4 Series include the 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 255 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. The 4 Series can breach a tonne in 5.3 seconds with an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph. There's also the 3.0-litre inine-six petrol engine with the 48-volt mild-hybrid technology. The new engine develops 382 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. The 48-volt starter-generator produces an additional 11 bhp, which helps the 440i sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4.3 seconds.

Also on offer is a diesel version that include the 2.0-litre and 3.0-litre options, which now have two-stage turbocharging. All engines are paired with an 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels. The xDrive variants also bring the option of all-wheel drive on the coupe.

