2021 BMW 5-Series Launched in India at Rs 62.90 Lakh, Available in Both Petrol and Diesel Options

BMW India has launched the new 2021 5-Series in the country today at a starting price of Rs 62.90 Lakh (ex-showroom). The sedan is locally produced at BMW Group Plant in Chennai and is available in one petrol (BMW 530i M Sport) and two diesel variants (BMW 530d M Sport and BMW 520d Luxury Line). Bookings can be made at all BMW dealerships from today onwards. Here’s the variant wise pricing of the BMW 5-series (Introductory ex-showroom):

BMW 530i M Sport - INR 62,90,000

BMW 520d Luxury Line - INR 63,90,000

BMW 530d M Sport - INR 71,90,000

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “For 50 years, the BMW 5 Series has enjoyed an unrivaled position globally and has set the benchmark in Sheer Driving Pleasure. This iconic business athlete has now evolved to be younger and smarter. The new BMW 5 Series is an individualist within the premium executive segment. It’s fresh design accents, best-in-class performance and cutting-edge technology will bolster its status as the only car to excite a winner – one who is always ready for ‘Power Play’!”

The new BMW 5 Series is available in new colour options for the first time, like the Phytonic Blue metallic and Bernina Grey Amber effect. Other colours are Alpine White and Black (Non-metallic) & Mineral White, Carbon Black, Black Sapphire, Glacier Silver, Bluestone (Metallic).

Upholstery options for the BMW 530i includes new perforated Sensatec trim with contrast stitching, for BMW 520d Natural Leather Dakota upholstery, for BMW 530d refined ‘Nappa’ leather upholstery with diamond stitching. The interior trims on the other hand includes new-M specific Aluminium Rhombicle Smoke trim and individual high gloss Satin Chrome for the BMW 530i, while the BMW 520d offers fine-wood trim with an exclusive pearl chrome finish. BMW 530d offers M specific Aluminium Rhombicle Smoke trim.

The exterior design of the new BMW 5-Series gets new bold BMW kidney grille and new slimmer full-LED Adaptive headlights with newly added BMW Laserlight (in M Sport variants). At the sides are large wheel arches, while at the rear is the brand-new L shape light graphic that emerges from the taillight in a three-dimensional form.

Interior of the new BMW 5 Series, for the first time, gets perforated Sensatec upholstery in the 530i. Adding to the sense of space is the standard large glass sunroof. Ambient Lighting Package with six dimmable designs, Welcome Light Carpet, which is projected from the side sill, and four-zone automatic climate control with extended features and SYNC function are some other features.

The 2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine of the BMW 530i generates maximum output of 252 hp and peak torque of 350 Nm with 0-100 kmph acceleration in just 6.1 seconds. The 2-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine of the BMW 520d develops maximum output of 190 hp and peak toque of 400 Nm with 0-100 kmph acceleration in 7.3 seconds. The 3-litre 6-cylinder in-line diesel engine of BMW 530d produces maximum output of 265 hp and peak torque of 620 Nm with 0-100 kmph acceleration in 5.7 seconds, making it the quickest car in executive sedan segment.

The engines are mated to eight speed steptronic sport automatic transmission and the steering wheel paddle shifters and cruise control with braking function adds the performance. Adaptive Suspension with its individual electronically controlled dampers, Driving Experience Control switch, that allows driver to choose between different modes to suit the driving conditions - Comfort, Sport, ECO PRO and Adaptive further adds to the driving fun.

The new BMW 5-Series also gets driver assistance systems like Parking Assistant Plus with Surround View Camera, newly introduced Reversing Assistant, Remote-Control Parking function with BMW Display Key and the new Tyre Pressure Monitoring System.

BMW Safety technologies include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) and Electronic Differential Lock Control (EDLC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounting and emergency spare wheel.

