2021 BMW 5 Series Review: A Great Luxury Sedan Becomes Even Better

I have to start the review by first telling you that after driving hundreds of sedans over the past so many years, the BMW 5 Series is one of my favourites. It has always hit the right chord and been a car for both rear seat chauffeur-driven owners and front seat, adrenaline rush hunting drivers. Now, BMW is trying to better what’s already a great package with the 2021 version of the BMW 5 Series. I spent some time with it and here’s what my takeaway was.

WATCH VIDEO:

Let’s start with what’s new at the front and the new is the front. It has a bigger grille than before which is also placed a bit lower and is flanked by sharper-looking headlamps. Speaking of headlamps, they have L-shaped DRLs surrounding the quad-headlamp setup and also feature BMW’s Laserlight technology which gives it fantastic visibility at night.

2021 BMW 5 Series. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Then, the bumpers have been updated too and it has all become a bit more angular and sportier. At the back, the tail lamps are similar to what we saw on the new BMW 3 series having a chunky look.

2021 BMW 5 Series. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

All in all, the stance of the 5 Series has become better and one of the reasons for that is that the car is now 27mm longer than before. All other dimensions remain the same.

2021 BMW 5 Series. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

On the inside, there are subtle changes, but noticeable ones with the highlight being the new screens. Now, you get a bigger 12.3-inch infotainment system which, as always, has really nice graphics and crisp animations making it a fantastic unit to use. And with the update, it now also gets wireless Android Auto which will be present alongside the option of wireless Apple CarPlay which came with the pre-facelift model.

2021 BMW 5 Series. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

The climate display is slightly tweaked as well and the centre console now gets a gloss black finish. The car also comes with four-zone climate control, electric seats with memory function, a large sunroof, wireless phone charging and all the other goodies that you expect from a high-end car.

2021 BMW 5 Series. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

The other screen is the instrument cluster which too is 12.3-inch in size and is an all-digital unit, which is similar to what you get in the BMW 7 Series as well. The experience of it is a bit of a mixed bag as it does take time getting used to but once you get used to it, it is a great unit to have and these two screens make the BMW 5 series feel up to date with modern technology. And having said that, the other good bits from the older BMW 5 Series is still here which includes the likes of gesture control which lets you control the audio and media, accept or reject calls, and set up custom gestures too.

2021 BMW 5 Series. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

But coming back to the instrument cluster, it changes to different interfaces based on the driving mode that has been selected and shows all the information that you would want from it and maybe too much at times. The infotainment system, on the other hand, now comes with BMW’s latest-generation Operating System and allows you to control all the functions of the car through gestures, a dial at the centre console and it obviously supports touch input as well.

Now that we’re done talking about what’s new and the features of the BMW 5 Series, let’s talk about what they have kept constant, which is the driving experience. The BMW 5 Series gets adaptive suspension which changes things quite a lot and you also get several driving modes. With the sportiest settings dialled in, this is a really fun car to drive.

2021 BMW 5 Series. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

We tested the 530i variant of the 5 Series which is the only variant with a petrol engine option. This gets a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine that makes 252 hp and 350 Nm of torque. This engine is not the quickest of the lot but it still packs heaps of capabilities and has enough grunt to make it enjoyable. It comes with a slick 8-speed transmission and the entire drivetrain is extremely refined and the cabin feels very quiet and calming especially if you are seated at the back as the 5 Series makes for a great chauffeur-driven sedan.

However, if you want to drive it yourself, you will be extremely pleased with the feedback from the steering and the way the chassis and suspension have been set up which makes for a confidence-inducing drive.

2021 BMW 5 Series. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Now before we wrap things up, we, of course, have to talk about the feature that gets people talking. This is the ability to move the BMW 5 Series forward or in reverse through the key. I know, it’s not something new as the 7 Series has had it for ages and even the pre-facelift 5 series had this feature. But nevertheless, it’s a party trick, it will impress all your friends and it can be handy if needed. You can pretty much take it for a walk if you want to, that’s how cool the 5 Series is.

At the end of the day, in this age of big, fat SUVs, this sleek and long sedan is holding its ground really well and with the changes that it has got, it’s got better value for money to offer as well. If you haven’t noticed, I really enjoyed this car and it has always been the charm of the BMW 5 Series for all these years. It ticks all the boxes and gives you all that you would want from a business class sedan while also being a driver’s car at its heart. And as a result, the BMW 5 Series still remains to be our pick of the segment.

