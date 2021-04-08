2021 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo First Drive Review: The Right Mix of Looks, Performance and Luxury

The BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo has been one of my favourite BMWs because I believe that it strikes a great balance between performance, practicality and premiumness while also packing the looks that give you that wow factor and makes you stand out of the crowd. For the year 2021, BMW is bringing back the 6 Series Gran Turismo, or the 6 GT in short, with a facelift and some new features. So we’re going to find out what those features are and we’ll tell you what the car brings to the table.

Let’s start with the design changes and most of it is at the front. The 6 GT now has a sharper, bolder look and honestly, I think it looks way better than the older version and since this is yet to get that massive grille that other all-new BMWs are coming with, 2021 6 GT is your chance at getting a modern BMW minus that grille, if that is something that bothers you. On the whole, though, the 6 GT keeps its formula intact which is of a long bonnet, huge wheelbase and the sloping roofline which gives it its unique presence.

BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Now, before we step inside the car, we have to talk about the pop-up spoiler. If you’re someone like me, this makes the car cooler, doesn’t it? Usually, this comes up after 120 km/h automatically and if the car is in Sport mode, but there’s also a button on the centre console that lets you raise the spoiler and keep it that way. It’s cool, isn’t it?

BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Alright, let’s talk interiors, let’s talk changes and the big change are the screens. The infotainment system is now bigger and it is also the latest generation unit and of course, the touch response and everything is fantastic – these things are great. The instrument cluster is also now all-digital and both of these screens measure 12.3-inch each.

BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

With both of these screens combined, it gives you an array of practicality and functionality and it is really intuitive to use. Additionally, there’s a lot of compartment spaces around you. The fit and finish, the quality, all of it is premium. And if you want, you can wirelessly charge your phone too.

BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Now coming to the rear seat experience of the 6 GT, after setting the driver seat as per my height, for reference I’m 5’10”, I still had all the space that I could want. The seats are really comfortable, ergonomically they are spot on and I can even adjust the backrest electronically with a touch of a button and that’s a really nice touch. Speaking of touch, there are screens for the rear passengers yes, they are touch responsive as well as tilt-adjustable.

BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Another great addition is that with a push of a button, I can have blinds pop up for some privacy. Keep in mind though, the electronically operated roller blinds are optional and so is the sunroof. The 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, however, is standard and so is the support for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Lastly, talking of practicality, the boot space is a massive 600 litres with the rear seats up so airport runs and highway drives won’t be a problem.

And that nicely brings us to the driving experience.

BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

The BMW 6 GT will come with three drivetrain options and two of them are diesel. You can either have it with a 2.0-litre in-line 4-cylinder diesel engine with the 620d variant or you can have it with an in-line 6-cylinder 3.0-litre diesel engine with the 630d variant. There’s also a petrol engine option on offer and that is the one that we drove. This is the 630i variant and it gets a 2.0-litre in-line 4-cylinder petrol engine. It makes 258 hp and 400 Nm of torque and comes with 8-speed automatic transmission. This makes the car capable of doing 0-100 km/h in just 6.5 seconds and goes on to achieve a top speed of 250 km/h.

While these are just numbers, as for the experience, the 6 GT is quite versatile. You have a long list of driving modes to choose from and you also get to customize it as per your needs or simply put it in the adaptive mode which does all the selections for you. In the sportiest setting, it drives like a typical BMW which means that it offers excellent feedback to the driver and has an engaging driving experience. The suspension and the drivetrain adapt to driving modes like Sport in order to give you a crisper response.

BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

The car also lowers itself by 10mm post 120 km/h if it is in sport mode for added stability and talking of which, while cornering, you feel the perfect 50:50 weight distribution aiding you in all of it.

However, through a button on the centre console, you can also raise the height of the car by 20mm for added practicality like going through steep ramps or bad patches of roads. The ground clearance in default mode is good enough for you to not fret over large speed breakers.

So you get the idea, city or highways, bad roads or speed breakers, the 6 GT did well. And with all the practicality and other features, it really does come across as a wholesome package.

BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

So to sum up the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, it continues to be a car that is a great mix of performance, practicality and has great looks as well. The thing is, as it was for the previous 6 GT, it’s own sibling –the BMW 5 Series is such an incredible value for money that you really need to want to have a body style like the 6 GT. And while the car has definitely become better, the reasons for buying it remain the same. With the 2021 iteration, with the updates that BMW has given it, it is far better value for money than before and hence, it makes a lot more sense to spend that little bit of cash for a car like this.

