2021 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 67.90 Lakh

BMW India has announced the launch of the new and updated BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo in India for a price of Rs 67.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The new 6 Series will be available for purchase in three variants - 620d, 630d and 630i. The 620d variant will come with an in-line 4-cylinder 1995cc diesel engine that makes 190 hp and 400 Nm of torque, making it capable of doing 0-100 km/h in 7.9 seconds. The other diesel engine variant, the 630d, gets a larger in-line 6-cylinder 2993cc engine that makes 265 hp and 620 Nm of torque, making it capable of doing 0-100 km/h in 6.1 seconds, making it the quickest variant of the car. It only has one petrol engine option, which is the 630i variant that comes with a 1998cc in-line 4-cylinder unit that makes 258 hp and 400 Nm of torque and does 0-100 km/h in 6.5 seconds. All of these engines come with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Here’s the entire price breakup of the new BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo:

BMW 630i M Sport: Rs 67.90 lakh

BMW 620d Luxury Line: Rs 68.90 lakh

BMW 630d M Sport: Rs 77.90 lakh

*(all prices ex-showroom)

The automaker has also said that those who book the new 6 GT online will get the BMW lifestyle collection and accessories worth Rs 1.50 lakh, and this includes the BMW Display Key as well. This offer will be applicable only for online bookings made by April 30, 2021.

As for the changes, the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo facelift comes with an updated front-end design with sleeker headlamps, a larger grille and a new, more aggressive front bumper. This makes the car look sharper than before and it now also comes with BWM Laser Lights which can illuminate roads up to 650 metres ahead. The rear-end of the car has been slightly tweaked too with more pronounced creases and trapezoidal tailpipes. It does keep the long bonnet, long wheelbase and coupe-style roofline that makes it instantly recognisable.

The big change, however, is on the inside as it now comes with a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a new, all-digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster as well. The steering wheel design has been updated too and the car also now supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Other features include two 10.25-inch tilt-adjustable touchscreen infotainment system for rear passengers, 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, wireless charging, four-zone climate control, adaptive 2-axle Air Suspension which allows the car’s ground clearance to be raised by 20mm through the touch of a button on the centre console, electronically controlled dampers and BMW’s Parking Assist and Reversing Assist technologies.

BMW also says that customers can choose from a variety of service plans according to duration and mileage. The packages cover Condition Based Service (CBS) and maintenance work with plans ranging from 3 years/40,000 km to 10 years/2,00,000 km. The service packages start at approximately Rs 52,000 for a 3-year period.

