2021 BMW M5 Competition Launched at Rs 1.62 Crore, Goes 0-100 km/h in just 3.3 Seconds

BMW India has announced the launch of the new BMW M5 Competition in the country. The power-packed sedan will be available as a completely built-up unit (CBU) and can be booked through the company’s website. The new BMW M5 Competition gets performance features like retuned chassis, new shock absorbers, track mode, active M differential with centralized intelligent control, bespoke engine mounting, M multifunction seats and set-up button that come together to offer sporty driving dynamics and superior comfort levels. The ex-showroom price of the new BMW M5 Competition is Rs 1,61,90,000.

The new BMW M5 Competition gets five new paint finishes: Brands Hatch Grey and Motegi Red metallic, as well as the optional with Tanzanite Blue II metallic, Aventurine Red II metallic and matt Frozen Bluestone metallic finishes from BMW Individual. The Champagne Quartz metallic shade offered previously has been renamed Alvit Grey metallic.

The high performance V8 engine with M TwinPower Turbo Technology under the bonnet with specially designed bespoke engine mounts with a stiffer spring rate result in even more rapid engine response offering greater directness and precision. The engine generates maximum output of 625 hp and peak torque of 750 Nm with 0-100 kmph acceleration in just 3.3 seconds. The eight speed M Steptronic transmission enables short shift times and the driver can use both the selector lever and the shift paddles on the steering wheel to shift gears manually. The damper response settings vary according to the mode selected with the Driving Experience Control switch, that allows the driver to choose between different modes to suit the driving conditions. The new two-button operating concept in the centre console originates from the BMW M8. Using the M Setup, the driver can further improve driving dynamics, be it comprehensive driving stabilization. The M Mode selector on the centre console adjusts the contents of the instrument cluster displays and the Head-Up Display and can be used to activate the ROAD and SPORT settings. The BMW M5 Competition also offers TRACK mode, for an undiluted M experience on race circuits.

Black styling details have been given to the car. The BMW kidney grille surround, M-specific double bars, the mesh on the M gills, mirror caps and the additional rear spoiler on the boot lid all have a High-gloss Black finish. Black M5 Competition badges adorn the kidney grille, the gills and the boot lid, while the door sill plates have an illuminated version. The rear design features new 3D rear lights with densely illuminated LED bars which give a new interpretation to BMW typical “L-shape”. The rear apron includes black inserts. The tailpipes of the standard M Sport exhaust system are finished in Black Chrome.

There is a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument display behind the steering wheel and the car also gets a 12.3-inch Control Display. The occupants can also operate several functions simply by speaking to their BMW Virtual Assistant. Hands do the talking with BMW Gesture Control that recognizes six pre-defined hand movements for control of a number of functions. The smartphone holder integrated into the centre console allows Wireless Charging for mobile phones. The occupants can also use Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There are Harman Kardon Surround Sound System that is mated to a high-end 16 speaker system with woofers. The sound experience can be further upgraded to the optional Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound system. BMW Head-Up Display to a special M View projects all information relevant to the journey directly into the driver’s field of vision. BMW Display Key allows drivers to keep in contact with their car round the clock.

The new BMW M5 Competition gets Parking Assistant Plus feature with a Surround View Camera which is meant to make parking in tight spots easier. Reversing Assistant provides unique support in reversing out of a parking spot or through narrow driveways. It keeps a record of the last 50 meters driven and assists by taking over the steering. The Comfort Access System makes it possible to open all four vehicle doors without using the key.

It gets BMW EfficientDynamics which includes features such as the 8-speed Steptronic Sport Automatic Transmission, Auto Start-Stop, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 Weight Distribution and ECO PRO mode in Driving Experience Control.

The BMW Safety technologies include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) and Electronic Differential Lock Control (EDLC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounting and emergency spare wheel.

