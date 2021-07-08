2021 BMW R 1250 GS, R 1250 GS Adventure Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 20.45 Lakh

BMW Motorrad India has launched the new BMW R 1250 GS and BMW R 1250 GS Adventure motorcycles in India. The introductory ex-showroom price of the BMW R 1250 GS Pro is Rs 20.45 lakh and for the BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Pro, it is Rs 22.40 lakh. The new BMW R 1250 GS and the new BMW R 1250 GS Adventure will be available as Completely Built-up Units (CBU) and can be booked at BMW Motorrad dealerships. The new BMW R 1250 GS and new BMW R 1250 GS Adventure are available in a basic colour scheme, style triple black variant and style Rallye variant. Additionally, also on offer is the limited-edition special “40 Years GS" edition that celebrates the anniversary of the BMW GS family.

Both models are powered by the twin-cylinder in-line Boxer engine with a displacement of 1254cc, producing a power output of 100 kW (136 hp) at 7,750 rpm and a maximum torque of 143 Nm at 6,250 rpm. And yes, these engines get the popular variable camshaft control technology.

It gets a new full-LED adaptive headlight design that lends a striking visual appeal. The X-shaped light icons included in the new headlights make the new BMW R 1250 GS and new BMW R 1250 GS Adventure look unique when the headlight is switched on and while riding. New lighting functions, cruising light and function-integrated turn indicator bulbs are available as optional equipment. The ‘Welcome’ light function is activated as soon as the ignition is switched on. The ‘Goodbye’ light function activates the front and rear lights for a short moment and then slowly dimmed after switching off the ignition. The new ‘Follow me Home’ function enables activation of the driving lights by briefly pressing the high beam button offering optimum visibility at night and for manoeuvring in parking spaces. The newly developed turn indicator bulbs are standard.

The new BMW R 1250 GS and new BMW R 1250 GS Adventure are equipped with the Pro riding modes. With the two ‘Rain’ and ‘Road’ riding modes, the riding characteristics can be adapted to varied conditions. The new standard ‘Eco’ riding mode increases the efficiency with a soft throttle curve and moderate torque limitation. The pro riding modes include Dynamic, Dynamic Pro, Enduro and Enduro Pro. In addition, the ‘Dynamic Pro’ and ‘Enduro Pro’ riding modes each have individualisation options for adapting the vehicle character to one’s own requirements as well.

It also gets Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Hill Start Control Pro (HSC Pro), BMW Integral ABS Pro and the additional expansion of the riding mode concept results in more new functions. For example, the advanced adaptation of the ABS control characteristics to the respective riding mode. Comfort features now include heated grips, two power sockets as standard for charging smartphones and other compatible devices. A 12-volts onboard socket is installed under the rider’s seat. A USB-A socket with a 5-volt power supply is also available for quick charging. Both motorcycles are equipped with a 6.5-inch full-colour TFT display. Integrating operation via the BMW Motorrad multi-controller gives the rider quick access to vehicle and connectivity functions. Phone and media functions can be used without having to install an app. The rider can easily make telephone calls and enjoy listening to music with a Bluetooth connection. In addition, the BMW Motorrad Connected app offers everyday-suitable and practice-oriented arrow navigation directly via the TFT display.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “BMW Motorrad GS models are the ultimate icons of the adventure segment. GS is not just a motorcycle, it’s an attitude that always inspires. Consistent performance, an impressive range of equipment, and incomparable riding experience are the key attributes of the GS range. Built for ultimate challenges, the new BMW R 1250 GS and BMW R 1250 GS Adventure offers a perfect synthesis of road and off-road riding. It is your companion for cherishing life-changing experiences, greater freedom and pure riding pleasure.”

As per the company, all BMW Motorrad bikes come with a standard warranty for three years, unlimited kilometres, with an option to extend the warranty to the fourth and the fifth year. Road-Side Assistance, a 24×7 365 days package, further ensures prompt services in case of breakdown and towing situations.

