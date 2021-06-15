2021 BMW S 1000 R Launched in India, Prices Starting at Rs 17.90 Lakh

BMW Motorrad India has launched the all-new S 1000 R in India with prices starting at Rs 17.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Standard and going up to Rs 22.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Pro M Sport version. The motorcycle will be available as a completely built-up unit (CBU) and can be booked at all BMW Motorrad India dealerships from today onwards.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The second generation of the all-new BMW S 1000 R is designed as a power-packed roadster with supreme riding dynamics, athletic character combined with maximum safety and everyday practicality. We are delighted to offer yet another masterpiece for riding enthusiasts in India. It is a unique blend between fast sporty runs and track day fun.”

The second-gen S 1000 R comes with sharp edges and accentuated beads. It is derived from the BMW S 1000 RR and enhances its character as a dynamic roadster. The ‘tail up - nose down’ look gives the all-new BMW S 1000 R an eye-catchingly visual impact along with its new body elements. The new design is accompanied by ergonomic refinements such as a reversible handlebar clamp for increased reach and better riding position and options for the seat height adjustment.

In addition to the basic colour Racing Red non-metallic, the M Motorsport paint finishes are available with the Style Sport and the M package options. The Style Sport option comes with the basic colour Hockenheim Silver metallic, in combination with Matt Copper metallic components such as the rear frame section and engine side covers as well as grey anodised components. The all-new BMW S 1000 R is the first model in BMW Motorrad’s portfolio to inherit the iconic colours of the all-new BMW M 1000 RR. The exclusive M Motorsport paint finish is reserved for the M package with the base colour Light White non-metallic in combination with Light Blue, Dark Blue and Red.

The all-new BMW S 1000 R is powered by a newly developed water-cooled 4-cylinder in-line engine with a displacement of 999 cc. It is based on the all-new BMW S 1000 RR engine, which has been comprehensively modified for sporty performance. It generates a peak output of 165 hp (121 kW) at 11,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 114 Nm at 9,250 rpm. The all-new BMW S 1000 R sprints from 0-100 Km in 3.2 seconds and can achieve maximum speed of 250 km/h. (Electronically Limited)

BMW claims that the engine speed range is wider, fuller and more harmonious with improved rideability due to the linear torque curve. The 4th, 5th and 6th gears now have longer gear ratios thus reducing the noise and fuel consumption as well as the engine speed level, especially at cruising speeds. In addition to a smoother, self-reinforcing anti-hopping clutch, the all-new BMW S 1000 R is equipped with engine drag torque control (MSR) for the first time as an optional extra. The engine drag torque control prevents the rear wheel from slipping due to abrupt throttling or downshifting.

The newly engineered suspension of the all-new BMW S 1000 R has significantly reduced weight as compared to the predecessor model. It features a ‘Flex Frame’ which is the optimum interplay between the frame design and the engine as a load-bearing element. It improves the aerodynamics of the motorcycle and helps keep the weight low. The new suspension geometry results in clearer, improved feedback from the front and rear wheel. It further increases agility, feedback, ride precision and enhances the mechanical grip of the rear wheel.

For ideal adaptation to varied conditions of use, the all-new BMW S 1000 R is fitted with the four modes ‘Rain’, ‘Road’, ‘Dynamic’ and ‘Dynamic Pro’ as standard. These enable individual adaptation of the most diverse control functions such as Engine (throttle), Engine Brake, Traction Control, Wheelie-Control, ABS and ABS Pro to suit the rider’s own skill level and riding style. The fully configurable ‘Dynamic Pro’ mode is also available with a particularly wide range of setting options as part of the ‘Riding Modes Pro’ option. With ‘Riding Modes Pro’, the all-new BMW S 1000 R also features the ‘Engine Brake’ function in conjunction with the engine drag torque control (MSR) and the ‘Power Wheelie’ function. As part of the “Riding Modes Pro" option, Dynamic Brake Control (DBC) additionally supports the rider during emergency braking manoeuvres.

The Multifunctional instrument panel – the 6.5-inch TFT display - of the all-new BMW S 1000 R displays the essentials or one of three Core Ride screens that display other important information. BMW Motorrad multi-controller gives the rider quick access to vehicle and connectivity functions. The all-new S 1000 R is equipped with BMW Motorrad Connectivity App, practical arrow navigation with route import and multiple waypoint guidance on the display.

