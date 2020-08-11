2021 BS-VI Kawasaki Versys 650 Launched in India at Rs 6.79 Lakh

Kawasaki has launched the BS-VI version of the Versys 650 at Rs 6.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle comes at a premium of Rs 10,000 over the outgoing version and will be available in a single Candy Lime Green paint scheme.

The compliancy comes with a marginal drop in output. Bookings for the motorcycle are now open at the company’s dealerships for a token amount of Rs 50,000. Deliveries for the same will begin by the end of August this year.

The 2021 Versys 650 is powered by a 649 cc twin-cylinder engine that now delivers 65bhp at 8500 rpm and 64Nm of torque at 7000 rpm. The 6-speed gearbox has been carried over from the previous version and the motor has been tuned to offer a strong mid-range in the new version.

Cycle parts in the motorcycle including the 21 litre fuel tank, 41 mm USD front forks with 150 mm of travel and offset laydown monoshock at the rear with 145 mm of travel have been carried over as well. Both units are adjustable. Braking duties are handled by a 300 mm petal discs up front and dual-piston calipers, while the rear gets a 250 mm petal disc brake with a single-piston caliper. The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.