2021 Ducati Apparel Collection Announced, Includes the new DC V5 Helmet based on Arai Helmets

After presenting the entire range of Ducati and Ducati Scrambler motorcycles for 2021, Ducati has announced the launch of their new clothing collection. The 2021 Ducati Apparel collection is created to satisfy different motorcyclists be it for their travels, off-roads, track days or everyday commuting in the city. Additionally, Ducati is also offering a range of accessories and casual clothing.

The Ducati technical apparel collection is divided into the Racing line dedicated to track use, the Sport line for sporty road riding, the Touring line to travel on and off-road, and the Urban line to move around the city.

As per the company, safety is a key element for Ducati during the development of Racing products, such as the new DC V5 helmet. Its SNC2 (Structural Net Composite) fibre outer shell is strong, round and smooth to protect against impact and dissipate impact energy. It is also reinforced with the "Peripherally Belted" construction, a patented fibre reinforcement band positioned along the top of the helmet. The visor system gives a wide field of vision when riding at high lean angles and is equipped with an opening mechanism derived from the automobile industry, with optimized ventilation for maximum stability and efficiency at high speeds. The helmet is made on an Arai base with a design studied in collaboration with Drudi Performance.

The Ducati Corse C5 leather jacket from the Sport line is designed for sporty road riding and has a design that stands out thanks to the use of Ducati logos as graphic elements. Equipped with interchangeable aluminium plates on the shoulders and composite protectors on the elbows, it is designed for the insertion of a back protector and chest protector. Inside there is a fixed liner in sweat proof, hypoallergenic and temperature regulating Nanofeel and 3D bubble material.

New in the 2021 Touring clothing line is the Aqua rainproof jacket and trousers that represents the top of the range in terms of features and design: lightweight, durable, practical, and easy to put on and they can be packed into a pouch. Created on the basis of specific briefings by Ducati testers, thanks to the choice of fabrics and workmanship, these products have an excellent waterproof rating.

For city, Ducati offers its Urban line. Garments such as the CE certified Downtown C2 technical sweatshirt combine a minimal style with practicality and a good level of protection. The exterior is in cotton-feel stretch-polyamide coupled with microfleece, while the inner mesh lining has anti-abrasion reinforcements in aramid fibre, shoulder and elbow protectors and a pocket for inserting a back protector.

Ducati also offers a wide range of Sportswear branded Ducati and Ducati Corse.

Among the Sportswear novelties of the 2021 range is the Ducati branded Smart clothing line: a capsule collection consisting of a parka, down jacket, jumper and shirt.

The DC Track line is branded Ducati Corse and includes sweatshirts, polo shirts, t-shirts and caps inspired by the racing world style and red-white-black colour palette.

The entire Ducati Apparel 2021 collection can be discovered on Ducati’s website. Ducati Apparel can be purchased in dealers all over the world and on the Ducati Online Shop.