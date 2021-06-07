2021 Ducati Diavel 1260, 1260S Launched in India Starting at Rs 18.49 Lakh

Luxury Italian motorcycle brand Ducati has announced the launch of the much-awaited Ducati Diavel 1260 series of motorcycles in India expanding its BS-VI range. With the launch of these new models, Ducati has now delivered on 8 of the 12 bike launches that were promised for India in 2021. The 2021 model year Ducati Diavel 1260 is priced at Rs 18.49 lakh and the higher-spec Diavel 1260S is priced at Rs 21.49 lakh respectively (all prices are ex-showroom, pan-India). The company has said that the bookings for these motorcycles are now being accepted through Ducati dealerships all across India and the deliveries are going to take place immediately.

The 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 BS-VI model is heavier by 5 kg and tips the scale at 249 kg (kerb). The Ducati Diavel 1260 S, on the other hand, is 2 kg lighter than the standard model. While the weight has increased, the 1262 cc Ducati Testastretta DVT engine with variable cam timing makes 3 bhp more than the predecessor. The twin-cylinder Diavel 1260 puts out 162 hp at 9,500 rpm and 129 Nm at 7,500 rpm. The gearbox it gets is a six-speed unit and the Diavel 1260 S gets a two-way Quick Shifter as standard.

The riding position and ‘power cruiser’ ergonomics so popular with first-generation Diavel enthusiasts remain unchanged. What has changed is the chassis setup. The Diavel sports a prominent tubular steel Trellis frame. Anchored to it is an aluminium swingarm, sized to give surprising cornering agility, superb ‘feel’ and easy riding. In terms of suspension, the Diavel 1260 mounts fully adjustable 50 mm forks.

At the rear, the Diavel 1260 mounts a monoshock with adjustable spring preload and damping rebound. The Diavel 1260 S, on the other hand, is equipped with a fully adjustable Öhlins 48 mm fork and a fully adjustable Öhlins shock absorber.

Both the bikes provide the riders with improved and upgraded riding modes. This Diavel 1260 is compatible with the Ducati Link App: this lets riders set ‘journey mode’ (a combination of Load Mode and Riding Mode) and personalize the parameters of each individual Riding Mode (ABS, Ducati Traction Control, etc.) in a user-friendly manner via their smartphones. Riding Modes (Sport, Touring and Urban) give the bike three distinctive personalities.

The Diavel 1260 mounts a 6-axis Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) that dynamically measures roll and pitch angles and the speed of relative changes in attitude, raising performance and safety standards even higher.

The electronics package includes Bosch Cornering ABS EVO, Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO, Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO, Ducati Power Launch (DPL) and Cruise Control. Additionally, the bike also gets the “Dragster” mode coiled which can be unleashed thanks to Ducati Power Launch (DPL). This system guarantees awesome - yet safe - start thanks to optimised control of the maximum available torque with DTC always on and constant monitoring of the pitch angle by the IMU.

The Diavel 1260’s dashboard consists of a TFT screen with a separate warning light module, positioned below and above the handlebars. The dashboard has four different display modes. The Default mode provides a minimal must-have level of information, presented in an attentively styled manner. The other three are the classic Track, Full and City display modes associated with the Riding Modes.

It’s also possible with the bike parked or on the move, to choose between the Sport, Touring or Urban Riding Modes. The Diavel 1260 S also features the Ducati Multimedia System (DMS): Bluetooth-connecting a smartphone to the dashboard lets the rider see and handle incoming calls/text messages on the screen and display info on any music being listened to.

The Diavel 1260 is available in Total Black while the Diavel 1260 S is available in Ducati Red and Thrilling Black colour options.

