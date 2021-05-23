2021 Ducati Hypermotard 950 Unveiled, Here's Everything You Need to Know About the Motorcycle

There is certainly some good news after a really long time for two-wheeler enthusiasts in India. Ever since the pandemic began in March 2020, not a lot of two wheelers have been launched. But, as usual, Ducati has not disappointed its fans and is soon going to come with an updated version of the Ducati’s Hypermotard 950 range. More interestingly, if all goes well, the luxury car and bike making company is also likely to introduce the updated Hypermotard series along with 11 other models to the Indian market.

As per a report published in Auto Car India , Ducati Hypermotard 950 range has been changed to comply to the latest and more strict Euro 5 (BS6) emission laws. There has been a significant change in the gearbox of the powerful two-wheeler. With the latest update, the rider can now easily engage neutral when at a standstill.

The Ducati Hypermotard 950 will be made available in three variants, includingHypermotard 950, Hypermotard 950 RVE and Hypermotard 950 SP. Interestingly, all the variants use the same gearbox and engine. The two-wheeler is a home to 937cc, v-twin engine that generates 114hp and 98Nm torque. The power generated by the upcoming motorcycles is the same as its predecessor.

Another important change has been done to the top spec of the Ducati Hypermotard 950 series. The most expensive variant will now come in an all new paint scheme. If the rumour mill is to be believed, then no other change in terms of suspension and wheels will be done. The Hypermotard 950 SP which comes with Ohlins suspension and Marchesini wheels will retain it as is.

From what is known till now, if all goes well, then the 2021 Ducati Hypermotard 950 range will hit the European market by next month. Meanwhile, some changes have also been made to Ducati Monster and Supersport 950's gearbox. The brand has also added a load to the gear level spring that will help in preventing false neutrals.

