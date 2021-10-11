2021 Ducati Monster First Ride Review: Living up to its Name while Being Friendly too

This is the new 2021 Ducati Monster which has been launched in India at Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom) and it is the entry-level street naked motorcycle offering from the premium Italian motorcycle manufacturer Ducati. And we rode it at the fastest place India has to offer, our very own Formula 1 circuit – the Buddh International Circuit to find out that after 28 years of existence, 3 generations and having over 3,50,000 units of the Monster being sold worldwide, what is the latest generation like to ride. Let’s get to it.

As is the case with any new motorcycle, the first impression is made by the way it looks and the new Monster looks different.

2021 Ducati Monster. (Photo: Prashant Rai/News18.com)

What has really changed in terms of the presence of the motorcycle is that despite having a similar shape with a similar outline as compared to the older Monster, it looks quite different in person. Gone is the big, chunky, muscular fuel tank that the Monster series has always got and instead, it has a sleeker tank now as the fuel tank capacity has gone down to 14 litres.

2021 Ducati Monster. (Photo: Prashant Rai/News18.com)

What’s also gone is the iconic red Trellis frame as now, the new Monster takes inspiration from the Panigale V4 series and uses the engine as a stressed member in order to give it more capabilities and save a lot of weight from the new frame design itself. What Ducati has also done is that they have altered the rake and trail, and the wheelbase, and the ergonomics as well, which have been done to make the motorcycle more agile and more capable at corners. But the ace up its sleeve is the fact that the new Ducati Monster is a lot lighter than before.

And this weight reduction comes from optimization in several components all across the motorcycle resulting in the new Monster being 18 Kg lighter. And mind you, this is while the Monster is now a bigger capacity motorcycle and is also meeting the latest, stricter emission norms. The motorcycle weighs in at just 166 Kg (dry) making it one of the lightest bikes in the segment.

2021 Ducati Monster. (Photo: Prashant Rai/News18.com)

Also, the Monster looks so compact that at first glance you may not realise that this is almost a litre-class street naked motorcycle now. And it is this compactness coupled with the lightweight that will make the Monster a confidence-inspiring option for those looking to step up to a bigger motorcycle.

Additionally, Ducati has also improved the turning radius as well. It has a narrow section where the fuel tank meets the seat which will give great control and confidence while making u-turns or while parking the bike. Lastly, the riding ergonomics have been altered too and the bike feels a lot comfortable than it may look.

What also makes it stand out is that the motorcycle comes with integrated LED indicators that have a dynamic animation and have a self-cancelling function which is a nice touch. Other than that, the Monster is a Ducati, so you know you get very high levels of finish and quality as well.

2021 Ducati Monster. (Photo: Prashant Rai/News18.com)

The Ducati Monster now comes with modern tech features as well as it now gets a 4.3-inch TFT instrument cluster that gets the same display UI as the Ducati Panigale V4 series.

Now, it gives you all the information that you really want but there is a bit of a learning curve as to finding out what lies where. But once you do that, you’ll find the entire setup quite convenient and quite helpful as well. And if you also opt for the optional Ducati Multimedia system, you can pair your smartphone to the motorcycle and it will give you all the updates like your trip details, riding style details and so on and so forth, you get the idea, you can get connected tech with the Ducati Monster as well.

2021 Ducati Monster. (Photo: Prashant Rai/News18.com)

But that‘s not it, it comes with several electronic rider aids as well in order to make it faster and safer as well. It gets things like a Launch Control (on a Ducati Monster!) and also things like Wheelie Control, lean-sensitive ABS, lean-sensitive traction control, it also now gets a Quickshifter as standard. So you get the idea, the Ducati Monster means business.

Remember how all the changes make the Monster a friendly motorcycle for newbies? Well, all of those things come together to make the Monster, well, a Monster on the race track.

All that weight saving, the change in rider ergonomics, the change in geometry, the electronic rider aids – all of it comes together in one explosive package. The new frame design may make you feel the old Trellis frame but once you are pushing the bike hard, it makes the Trellis frame, well, feel old.

The Monster has an immense amount of feedback to the rider no matter what you are doing and as a result, it will egg you on to go faster and attack that corner even harder.

2021 Ducati Monster. (Photo: Prashant Rai/News18.com)

The 937cc twin-cylinder engine now packs more grunt no matter where you are at the RPM band. The 93 Nm torque output is one of the highest in the segment and now, it basically means you can be a gear higher than required and still be pulling ahead like a rocket. Then, the 111 hp which peaks past 10,000 RPM is where the madness truly lies. Pull the engine all the way and then use the quickshifter and you have an experience that you won’t forget.

Aiding the Monster’s prowess is the Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres which make the world of a difference in giving feedback as well as great performance even when the bike is completely leaned over. The throttle map is smooth and you can choose between three riding modes as well, however, we left in Sport mode throughout our ride. But here’s the crazy part, you can go on and alter the traction control sensitivity, the ABS sensitivity and also the level of wheelie control you want giving you great control over how the bike behaves.

2021 Ducati Monster. (Photo: Prashant Rai/News18.com)

You also have adjustable brake and clutch levers and the wide handlebar gives great leverage when quickly changing directions. Lastly, the Brembo M4.32 brakes have great feedback as well and ample stopping power.

So overall, the motorcycle is very friendly, forgiving and yet confidence-inspiring to make you go faster. And once you do, you have a big safety net of electronics watching your back. If you’re a fast rider, you will have a lot of fun with the Monster. On the other hand, if you are learning and are stepping up to your first big bike, the Monster is a rather friendly one.

2021 Ducati Monster. (Photo: Prashant Rai/News18.com)

So at the end of the day, I think the new Ducati Monster really strikes a great balance between being an everyday city motorcycle, of course, we have not ridden it in the city but the promise is there and of course a very capable track motorcycle as we found out. So, what you’re really paying is for Ducati levels of craftsmanship, build quality, the premium finish and of course, the Ducati badge on your motorcycle. So should you be going for it? If you want a bike that does it all, well, the Monster is something you should definitely be friends with.

