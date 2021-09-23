2021 Ducati Monster Range Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 10.99 Lakh

Ducati has launched the all-new Monster range in India, with Monster priced at Rs 10.99 Lacs and Monster Plus priced at INR 11.24 Lacs respectively (Ex-Showroom India). The concept of the new Monster is similar to what the Monster 900 was, the first, true sports naked, but reimagined from ground up.

To create the new Monster, the engineers and designers started from scratch, but with a clear idea of the key points of the new bike. The bike incorporates the DNA of each Monster that make it immediately recognizable: fuel tank shaped like a “bison back”, “shoulder-embedded” round headlight, clean tail and engine at the center of the scene.

The new Monster gets a new engine, a Testastretta 11°, 937 cc L- twin, with Desmodromic distribution and BS6 homologation. Compared to the previous 821, the new engine increases in displacement, power, torque and decreases in weight (-2.4 kg) to contribute to the lightness of the bike and offers a vastly better riding experience. It now churns 111 hp at 9,250 rpm with maximum torque of 93 nm delivered at just 6,500 rpm.

Chassis, accessory elements and structures were redesigned from the ground up to create a compact and lightweight bike, perfect for everyday use as well as for sports use. The aluminium Front Frame replicates the same concept found on the Panigale V4. It is short and attached directly to engine heads. With a weight of only 3 kg, this frame is 4.5 kg lighter (60% less) than the previous trellis, helping to reduce the dry weight of the bike to just 166 kg.

The rims lose 1.7 kg and the swingarm weight is less by 1.6 kg. The rear sub frame decreases by 1.9 kg, thanks to the GFRP (Glass Fibre Reinforced Polymer) technology, that has allowed the optimization of shapes and surfaces to the benefit of lightness and dimensional compactness. The total weight saving is 18 kg compared to the Monster 821.

The height of the seat from the ground is 820 mm. A seat is available as an accessory that reduces the seat height to 800 mm, while still maintaining good padding. In addition to the low seat, a suspension kit is available as an accessory, which further lowers the bike by reducing the seat height to 775 mm.

The handlebar is now closer to the rider’s torso by about 7 cm to have an upright riding position. The position of the feet has also changed, and all this translates into greater riding ease, even in city traffic.

The standard equipment includes ABS Cornering, Traction Control and Wheelie Control, all adjustable to different levels of intervention. The sporty character of the bike is denoted via the Launch Control, which ensures lightning-fast starts. This electronic equipment also allows in expressing the performance of the bike with a high level of active safety.

The new Monster is equipped with three Riding Modes (Sport, Urban, Touring). Everything is managed via the handlebar controls and the bike now features a new 4.3" colour TFT dashboard featuring racing graphics inspired by the Panigale V4, with a large rev counter that shows the gear position as well.

The new Monster is available in Ducati Red and Dark Stealth with black wheels and Aviator Grey with GP Red wheels. For those who want the bike with an even sportier image, a Plus version is available in the same colors, which comes with an aerodynamic windshield and the rear seat cover as standard fitment.

