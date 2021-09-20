2021 Ducati Monster Series to Launch in India on September 23, Bookings Open

Italian luxury motorcycle maker Ducati has announced that it has commenced the pre-booking for its sportiest naked motorcycle for 2021, the Monster and Monster Plus in India. As per the company, the new Monster represents the essence of Ducati in the lightest, most compact, and essential form possible. Ducati India is accepting bookings for the all-new Monster, Monster Plus for an initial amount of Rs 1 lakh. Customers can book their Monster at a Ducati dealership till the current stocks last.

As for the price announcement, Ducati has said that the launch of the new Monster will take place at 11 am on September 23rd on Ducati India’s social media channels and deliveries will begin soon after the launch and it will be available on display across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi – NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata, and Chennai. Moreover, test rides for the 2021 Monster will also begin shortly after the launch, under the Ducati Cares programme which ensures the practice of all safety measures to tackle the current covid-19 situation, says Ducati.

Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India said, “The new Monster has already witnessed a stupendous response in the global market, and this is especially true of young riders and enthusiasts. We’re thrilled to bring the new Monster and Monster Plus to the Indian market, and let our riders experience the sportiest naked we’ve made for the middleweight segment. I certainly can’t wait for riders to experience the agility and sleekness of the new Monster.”

The Ducati Monster comes after the recent launch of the Ducati SuperSport. Stay tuned to know more about the price, variants, standard equipment and availability.

