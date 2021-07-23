2021 Ducati Multistrada V4, V4S Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 19 Lakh

Ducati has launched the Multistrada V4 in India at Rs 19 lakh (ex-showroom)for the standard V4 model and Rs 23.10 lakh (ex-showroom) for the higher-spec V4 S (Ducati Red) and Rs 23.30 lakh (Aviator Grey), respectively. Powering the new Multistrada V4 is the company’s ‘V4 Granturismo engine’. This unit misses out on Ducati’s Desmodromic valves and instead gets a spring valve return system, a change that has contributed to the long service interval. Ducati promises an interval of 60,000kms between a valve check which is double the distance than that of the V-twin powered Multistrada 1260.

Ducati has added that the engine has been tuned to improve the riding experience at lower revs. The company claims that its BS-VI compliant engine outputs 170hp at 10,500rpm and maximum torque of 125Nm at 8,750rpm. Tipping the scale at 66.7kg, the V4 Granturismo engine is 1.2kg lighter than the Testastretta twin-cylinder used on the Multistrada 1260.

The Multistrada V4 is the world’s first production bike to feature a front and rear rider assistance radar system. This, as per Ducati, allows for a more enjoyable, safe, and comfortable riding experience in conjunction with the next generation of Ducati Connect mirroring system, and technological advancements. It also gets the all-new V4 Granturismo engine that lets the rider enjoy all terrains with ease and its smooth and strong power delivery.

Radars are advanced aid systems capable of reconstructing the real-world which surrounds the motorcycle, in real-time. This gives Ducati the possibility of fitting cutting-edge features into the motorcycle, like adaptive cruise control. The radar system was developed in cooperation with Bosch which is widely known across the world for making some of the most advanced driver-aid technologies in the world.

Each radar on the Multistrada V4 has compact dimensions (70 x 60 x 28 mm), which is similar to a modern action camera, and weighs only 190 grams.

The radar positioned in the front of the vehicle controls the operation of the ACC (Adaptive Cruise Control), which by means of controlled braking and acceleration automatically adjusts the distance (selectable on four levels) from other vehicles when riding at a speed between 30 and 160 km/h.

This car-derived system has been evolved and developed according to the dynamics and ergonomics of a two-wheeled vehicle. In particular, the authority of the system in terms of deceleration and acceleration has been limited in order to ensure the rider can maintain constant control of the vehicle in any situation. The system allows for more comfortable riding, especially on long motorway journeys.

The rear radar, on the other hand, is able to detect and report vehicles positioned in the so-called blind spot, i.e. the area not visible either directly by the rider or through the rear-view mirror. The BSD (Blind Spot Detection) system also signals the approaching from behind of vehicles at high speed.

Underpinning the Multistrada V4 is an aluminium monocoque frame that comes with a 19-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear wheel. It has a wheelbase of 1,567mm and ground clearance of 220mm. The V4 S, meanwhile, weighs 1kg more at 218kg. The fuel tank capacity is 22 litres.

