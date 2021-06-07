2021 Ducati Panigale V4, V4S Launched in India at Rs 23.50 Lakh, Gets Updated Tech and Design

Premium Italian motorcycle maker Ducati has announced the launch of the much-awaited 2021 model year of their flagship superbike in India – the Ducati Panigale V4 and the higher-spec Ducati Panigale V4S. The company has started accepting bookings for the same across their dealerships in India and have said that the deliveries will begin immediately, depending on the lockdown restrictions of the region. The 2021 model year Ducati Panigale V4 and V4 S has been priced at Rs 23.50 lakh and Rs 28.40 lakh, respectively (all prices ex-showroom, pan-India). Additionally, Ducati has said that they will launch 4 new motorcycles in the country this year itself.

For 2021, the Panigale V4 and V4 S are BS-VI compliant but they continue to have the same power and torque levels as the 2020 model. The Desmosedici Stradale engine delivers 214 hp at 13,000 rpm and 124 Nm of torque at 9,500 rpm. In order to eliminate any loss of power with the switch to BS-VI, the exhaust uses larger catalysts (+10 mm in length) and with a new technology of impregnation of noble metals, essential for maximizing the ability to convert polluting gases.

The new PanigaleV4 model range features a series of structural, aerodynamic, and electronic changes designed to increase stability and responsiveness for a better experience on the track. The new generation aerodynamic package on the Panigale V4 now mirrors that of the V4 R. It includes Plexiglas, headlight fairing and side fairings, Lateral extractors for efficient airflow over the radiators and Aerodynamic appendages.

The Panigale V4’s electronic package has also evolved and now includes the latest generation Ducati Traction Control which is even more predictive: the DTC EVO 3 with a strategy derived from Ducati Corse. Thanks to the continuous monitoring of the angular acceleration of the crankshaft and the speed of the rear wheel, the system prevents slippage of the rear wheel in mid-corner, when you reopen the throttle at the maximum lean angle. This translates into a more neutral behaviour of the bike when exiting the corners, giving the rider a better feeling.

The electronics package consists of the following:

• ABS Cornering EVO

• Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO 3

• Ducati Slide Control (DSC)

• Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO

• Ducati Power Launch (DPL)

• Ducati Quick Shift up/down (DQS) EVO 2

• Engine Brake Control (EBC) EVO

• Ducati Electronic Suspension (DES) EVO

The Panigale V4 for 2021 features a new Riding Mode strategy that allows the rider to make quick comparisons between two different configurations on the track to define the best set-up. The Race Riding Mode has been split into two specific mappings for track use (Race A and Race B), now freely comparable in the individual parameters, which complement the already existing Sport and Street. The Riding Modes allows the riders to choose between four different pre-set riding styles to offer the Panigale V4 behaviour that is perfectly adaptable to the rider, the type of track and the environmental conditions.

Among the features added to the Panigale V4, V4 S for 2021 is the chain guard fin, an important safety precaution that allows you to avoid dangerous contacts with the chain and crown in the event of a slide. In addition, there is now a provision for heated grips, while the ignition key has a new, more modern, and elegant grip.

The Panigale V4 and Panigale V4 S models are also equipped with new self-bleeding brake and clutch pumps which were used for the first time on the Superleggera V4.

Both the Panigale versions are available in Ducati Red colour option.

