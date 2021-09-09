2021 Ducati SuperSport 950 Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 13.49 Lakh

Ducati today has launched the all-new SuperSport 950 in two variants; SuperSport 950 and SuperSport 950 S. The SuperSport 950 is priced at Rs 13.49 Lacs, while prices for the SuperSport 950 S start at Rs 15.49 Lacs for Ducati Red and Rs 15.69 Lacs for Arctic White Silk color (All prices are Ex-Showroom India). The SuperSport 950 will come in a ’Ducati Red fairing with Ducati Red frame and Glossy Black wheel rims’, while the SuperSport 950 S will be available in either ‘Arctic White Silk fairing with Ducati Red frame and Glossy Black wheel rims with Ducati Red tag’ or ‘Ducati Red fairing with Ducati Red frame and Glossy Black wheel rims with Ducati Red tag’ color options.

Mr. Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India, said, “The all new SuperSport 950 is here to bring the racing DNA of the Panigale series packed into a much more accessible package, with a promise of a true every day Superbike. With the SuperSport 950, we wanted to introduce a sports bike that isn’t as committed as the Panigale and could be the everyday sports machine for many riders in India. It aims to offer a similar racing dynamic as its elder siblings to a more evolved rider and also appeal to riders who are beginning their sport bike journey. This new SuperSport 950 is the only sport-road bike in the market designed to deliver exciting yet accessible sporty ride on racetrack and on the road. I am confident that this package will appeal to a lot of riders in India!"

The new fairings designed by the engineers at the Ducati Style Centre give the SuperSport 950 a touch more sportiness, fluidity in shapes, and a strong resemblance to the Panigale V4. The new full-LED headlamp dominates the front section of the bike with daylight DRL. Two bi-function LED modules complement a low beam and a high beam that create a symmetrical look as soon as the lights turn on.

At the side, the SuperSport 950 air vents are like the double extractor on the Panigale models. The lower fairing of the bike now extends to the side silencer completing the essential sports bike look. The fairing neatly hides away the mechanical components and visually recalls the bikes raced at the track.

The windshield of the SuperSport 950, placed low to create a streamlined and dynamic line, is centrally connected to the tank bringing the body colour into the cockpit, with a modern design that houses the new full-TFT colour dashboard. Aerodynamic protection is provided by a sporty cut Plexiglas, adjustable for height in two positions.

The genetic makeup of the SuperSport 950 is that of a true sports bike with a single-sided swingarm, a trellis frame fixed to the engine, raised handlebars for greater control, passenger seat revised to maximize rider, multi-adjustable suspension, three-spoke “Y” aluminium wheels and Pirelli Diablo Rosso 3 tyres.

The SuperSport 950 is powered by the 937 cc Ducati Testastretta 11° twin-cylinder engine, revised to meet the BS-VI emission standards. The exhaust system and the engine control system interventions have not changed their character from the complete delivery at all revs. The maximum power and torque values are confirmed as 110 hp at 9,000 rpm and 93 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It has four valves per cylinder, a secondary air system, liquid cooling, a compression ratio of 12.6:1 and bore & stroke measurements of 94 and 67.5 mm, respectively.

The clutch is in an oil bath with interlocking and anti-hopping system and is operated by the new hydraulic control with a self-bleeding radial pump equipped with an adjustable lever. The anti-hopping function intervenes when the torque at the wheel has an opposite action and reduces the pressure on the discs that allows you to maintain the stability of the vehicle in aggressive downshifts, typical of sporty riding.

The SuperSport 950’s genetic background is a true Ducati sportbike and its features openly declare it: a single sided swingarm and trellis frame fixed to the engine that acts as a stressed element to reduce weight and overall dimensions.

The SuperSport 950 gets adjustable suspension and single-sided swingarm in cast aluminium, which has high rigidity and low weight, giving the bike a technical a look. The front is equipped with a 43 mm diameter Marzocchi fork, fully adjustable in hydraulics and preload. The rear has a Sachs shock absorber fixed to the vertical cylinder on one side and the single arm on the other, with spring preload adjustment and hydraulic brake in extension.

The SuperSport 950 S, on the other hand, is equipped with refined, multi-adjustable Öhlins suspension. At the front, there is a fork with 48 mm diameter stanchions, with TiN treatment for maximum smoothness, and at the rear, an Öhlins mono-shock, fully adjustable, with an integrated gas tank.

The Brembo braking system of the SuperSport 950 is typical of sports bikes in terms of technical content and visual impact. At the front, there are Brembo M4-32 monobloc radial callipers that act on two 320 mm diameter discs, driven by a Brembo self-bleeding radial pump with a separate tank and adjustable lever.

At the rear, the SuperSport 950 is equipped with a 245 mm diameter disc, on which a two-piston calliper works. The braking system is managed by the Bosch Cornering ABS, which can be customized.

The Brembo system offers powerful braking and excellent linearity between applied force and braking response, translating into promptness and predictability with a superb feeling at the lever that never puts the rider in difficulty.

The SuperSport 950 features modern and refined electronics based on Bosch’s 6-axis inertial platform capable of instantly detecting the bike’s roll, yaw, and pitch angles in space.

As standard, the electronic package of the SuperSport 950 comprises of:

• Bosch Cornering ABS

• Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO

• Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO

• Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up / down EVO

The operating parameters of each control are associated by default to the three Riding Modes (Sport, Touring, Urban). The rider is allowed to customize his riding styles and restore Ducati’s parameters.

As part of the standard equipment, both the variants get 3 Riding Modes, Full-LED headlight with Daytime Running Light (DRL), Full-TFT color instrumentation, electronic package with 6-axis inertial platform including Bosch Cornering ABS; Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO; Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO; Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up / down EVO, Waterproof USB socket under the seat. Anti-theft alarm, heated grips, and Ducati Multimedia System (DMS) can fitted as an accessory.

The bike comes fitted with three-spoke alloy wheels on both variants with a sporty “Y" design in sizes 3.50 x 17 at the front and 5.50 x 17 at the rear. The rims fit the 120/70 ZR 17 Pirelli Diablo Rosso® III at the front and 180/55 ZR 17 at the rear. Pirelli Diablo Rosso® III maximizes the performance offered by a road tire.

